  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 59 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Tillerson says would support maintaining Russia sanctions for now

World

Tillerson says would support maintaining Russia sanctions for now

Reuters |

Former ExxonMobil executive Rex Tillerson testifies during his confirmation hearing for US secretary of state before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, said on Wednesday he would support maintaining US sanctions on Russia until the United States further develops its approach to the country.
“I would leave things in the status quo so we are able to convey this can go either way,” Tillerson said during his confirmation hearing, in response to a question on whether he thought right now is the right time to lift sanctions on Russia.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Fifth activist reported missing in Pakistan, alarming rights groups

ISLAMABAD A Pakistani social activist has gone missing from the capital Islamabad a colleagues...

Trump says Russia did not try to compromise him, assails spy agencies

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Russia had never tried to sway...

Pakistani court takes custody of girl in child abuse case

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s top court on Wednesday took custody of a 10 year old girl at the center of a...

Mexico’s lower house becomes ‘Chamber of Rats’ on Google Maps

MEXICO CITY Pranksters changed the name of Mexico s lower house of Congress to the Chamber of...

Obama says ‘yes we did’ in farewell address

CHICAGO President Barack Obama addressed America and the world for the final time as president...

Analysis: Syria shatters Obama’s Middle East legacy

WASHINGTON DC As he takes the stage to deliver his farewell speech from Chicago in a few hours do...

Trump slams ‘witch hunt’ amid reports of compromising Russia memo

WASHINGTON Donald Trump Tuesday denounced a political witch hunt following reports he had been...

US jury condemns Charleston church shooter to death

CHARLESTON UNITED STATES A US jury on Tuesday condemned self described white supremacist Dylann...

Immigration in focus as US Senate confronts Trump nominees

WASHINGTON Immigration and domestic security key themes in Donald Trump s successful campaign...

Trump’s son-in-law pick spurs ‘anti-nepotism’ debate

WASHINGTON NEW YORK The legal community is offering differing views about whether President elect...

US-led action in Syria ineffective: Moscow

MOSCOW Russian military officials on Tuesday slammed US led coalition action against Daesh...

Breivik makes Nazi salute at court again

SKIEN Norwegian right wing extremist Anders Breivik who killed 77 people in 2011 made a Nazi...

Mexico: ‘No way’ it will pay for Trump wall

MEXICO CITY Mexico s new Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday there is no way his...

Kremlin deplores US blacklist additions

MOSCOW Russia on Tuesday criticized Washington s blacklisting of a high ranking official and the...

UN chief calls for ‘whole new approach’ to prevent war

UNITED NATIONS UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a whole new approach...

China’s Xinjiang tightening border amid terrorist threats

BEIJING China is tightening border controls in its northwestern Xinjiang region amid rising...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Tillerson says would support maintaining Russia sanctions for now

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump s nominee for US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on...

UAE mourns 5 diplomats killed in mysterious Afghan bombing

KANDAHAR Afghanistan The killing of five diplomats from the United Arab Emirates in a bombing in...

Fifth activist reported missing in Pakistan, alarming rights groups

ISLAMABAD A Pakistani social activist has gone missing from the capital Islamabad a colleagues...

Griezmann sees Atletico into Cup quarters despite defeat

MADRID Antoine Griezmann struck for the third time in as many games in 2017 as Atletico Madrid...

We deserve more World Cup slots, says Asian boss

KUALA LUMPUR Asia s football chief said the region deserves more slots at the World Cup as FIFA s...

Hero’s welcome for goal of the year hero in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR The winner of FIFA s goal of the year award Mohamad Faiz Subri got a hero s welcome...

Trump says Russia did not try to compromise him, assails spy agencies

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Russia had never tried to sway...

Turkey says will discuss troop presence in Iraq once Daesh is removed

ANKARA Turkey will discuss with Iraq the presence of Turkish troops at the Bashiqa camp near...

Pakistan upset at cricket players body for security warning

ISLAMABAD The Pakistan Cricket Board is angry that the international players body has advised...

Uber signs deal with Dubai regulator after pricing rows

DUBAI Ride hailing service Uber signed an agreement with Dubai s transport authorities on...

iPhone pistol a new horror coming soon on streets

JEDDAH A 9 millimeter double barreled pistol disguised as a smartphone has placed European police...

Harden plays down MVP talk after latest triple; Cavs beaten by Jazz

LOS ANGELES Houston star James Harden played down talk of being this season s NBA MVP after his...

Jarnkrok’s OT winner leads Predators over Canucks

NASHVILLE Tennessee Calle Jarnkrok scored a short handed goal with 1 5 seconds remaining in...

NBA hopeful, stricken by illness, returns to basketball

BELGRADE Serbia Former Baylor standout Isaiah Austin has arrived in Serbia after being cleared to...

Iraq forces have retaken 80% of east Mosul: spokesman

MOSUL Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken at least 80 percent of east Mosul from the Islamic State...