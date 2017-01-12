14 swindlers arrested

ABHA: Asir police have arrested 14 people involved in ATM scams whose victims were mostly the elderly.

The gang stole more than SR3 million.

Spokesman for Asir police Maj. Zaid Mohammed Al-Dabbash said in a statement on Tuesday that the police received in the past few years reports from citizens, most of them elderly, that they were swindled at ATMs by people who pretended to help while, in reality, stole data and used them to defraud them.

Al-Dabbash said that based on those reports, a team was assigned to collect information about the cases, analyze them and keep several suspects under observation.

“Authorities monitored a septuagenarian resident who was accompanied by three unknown people in front of an ATM. The suspect was arrested along with his companions who are now under investigation,” Al-Dabbash said.

Thorough investigations resulted in the arrest of all individuals involved in the scam.

Fourteen people aged between 22 and 65 were arrested. The detained included a woman in her 30s. They all confessed to committing 25 such crimes in Asir and other regions of the Kingdom.