  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Shoura panel calls for protection of minors’ rights

Saudi Arabia

Shoura panel calls for protection of minors’ rights

Arab News |

Members study a report during a regular session of the Shoura Council on Wednesday. (SPA)

RIYADH: A Shoura Council panel has called for the introduction of amendments to some regulations which will allow the Ministry of Labor and Social Development to undertake guardianships of those unable to care for themselves, or protect their rights, notably the minors of unknown parents, or the handicapped who have been abandoned by their guardians.
This recommendation was contained in a report presented by the Committee of Social Affairs, Family and Youth during the 9th ordinary session of the Shoura Council here on Wednesday.
According to the committee, the amendments will empower the ministry to protect minors or the handicapped exposed to physical or psychological assaults and seek social, health or educational rights for them.
Following discussion on the report, many members favored the amendments for protection of those who cannot take care of themselves.
One member, wanted a specific department within the Ministry of Labor and Social Development that will undertake the guardianship of these minors and handicapped.
Meanwhile, Shoura members expressed appreciation for the efforts exerted by the Ministry of the National Guard in cooperation with other security organs in protecting the security of the Kingdom. The members were commenting on the efforts and missions of the Ministry of the National Guard in a report which was presented by the Committee on Security Affairs.
Later, the council listened to a report presented by the Committee of Haj, Housing and Services, in which it recommended the Ministry of Haj and Umrah to coordinate with other concerned parties to lay down a job structure for field services. The committee also asked the ministry to coordinate with the Development Authority of Makkah and the Holy Sites to develop infrastructure in the holy sites (Mina, Muzdalaifah, and Arafat) in accordance with the comprehensive plan for the development of the holy sites.
Commenting on the report, one member proposed the introduction of smart applications to explain Haj and Umrah rituals, while another called for opening Haj and Umrah missions in Saudi embassies abroad in light of the increasing number of Hajis and Umrah performers. A third member called for construction of vertical buildings in Mina to accommodate more Hajis and minimize unauthorized camping at that holy site. Another member noted the absence of the Ministry of Haj’s works and media throughout the year except for the season.
Shoura Council members later listened to a report presented by the Committee of Water, Agriculture and Environment on the annual report of the Ministry of Water and Agriculture. The committee, among other recommendations, stressed the application of the total management program to combat the red palm weevil, the activation of the royal decree on the King Abdullah Initiative on agricultural investments abroad, as well as the safe use of pesticides in agricultural production.
Commenting on the report, one member asked for the establishment of a national plan for combating red palm weevil, while another called for focusing on water research and minimizing costs of water desalination using clean energy.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Al-Zayani says GCC’s top priority is to maintain security, stability of the region

MUSCAT Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC Abdullatif Al Zayani said that GCC...

‘Order of Courage’ for brave Saudi security men

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has ordered that...

First group of guests of King Salman arrives in Makkah for Umrah

MAKKAH As part of King Salman s umrah program for the current year 220 guests arrived in Makkah...

EU, GCC to sign MoU on railway cooperation

RIYADH The European Union EU where cross border railway system is the key component of the...

Spanish King Felipe VI arriving on three-day visit Saturday

RIYADH King Felipe VI will arrive here on a three day state visit starting Saturday to build a...

Saudi Arabia, Niger sign accords to enhance economic cooperation

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with Niger to enhance economic cooperation between...

Daesh supporter jailed

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a young man to 10 years in prison on...

14 swindlers arrested

ABHA Asir police have arrested 14 people involved in ATM scams whose victims were mostly the...

King Salman wins award for service to Islam

RIYADH King Salman was pronounced winner of the King Faisal International Prize KFIP for his...

Saudi Arabia to grant business visa within 24 hours

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has adopted a new mechanism to grant business visas for foreign investors...

Riyadh Metro will reshape Saudi capital, says EU commissioner

RIYADH Riyadh Metro is an impressive project which will change the lifestyle of the people in the...

National Campaign distributes aid to over 5,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees has distributed aid to 5 562...

Saudi Arabia losing battle of the bulge

JEDDAH One third of the Saudi population is obese And if the trend of minimal physical activity...

Saudi Arabia calls for tougher policies to prevent maritime crimes

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s efforts to promote regional and international cooperation to achieve...

Investors see new opportunities in Saudi education projects

RIYADH Saudi Arabia is stepping up private sector participation in education projects officials...

Lebanon seeks Saudi Arabia's help to defeat terrorism

RIYADH Michel Aoun who arrived here Monday on his first foreign trip since becoming Lebanon s...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Al-Zayani says GCC’s top priority is to maintain security, stability of the region

MUSCAT Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC Abdullatif Al Zayani said that GCC...

‘Order of Courage’ for brave Saudi security men

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has ordered that...

First group of guests of King Salman arrives in Makkah for Umrah

MAKKAH As part of King Salman s umrah program for the current year 220 guests arrived in Makkah...

EU, GCC to sign MoU on railway cooperation

RIYADH The European Union EU where cross border railway system is the key component of the...

Spanish King Felipe VI arriving on three-day visit Saturday

RIYADH King Felipe VI will arrive here on a three day state visit starting Saturday to build a...

Shoura panel calls for protection of minors’ rights

RIYADH A Shoura Council panel has called for the introduction of amendments to some regulations...

Saudi Arabia, Niger sign accords to enhance economic cooperation

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with Niger to enhance economic cooperation between...

Daesh supporter jailed

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a young man to 10 years in prison on...

14 swindlers arrested

ABHA Asir police have arrested 14 people involved in ATM scams whose victims were mostly the...

Tillerson prioritizes Daesh ‘defeat,’ rebuilding ‘frayed bonds’ in Mideast

WASHINGTON DC More than four hours of questioning by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee of...

UAE mourns loss of five diplomats in Afghan violence as toll hits 57

JEDDAH KANDAHAR The killing of five diplomats from the UAE in a bombing in southern Afghanistan...

There is a gap in the Gulf fintech market, but is there a market in the gap?

In the financial industry fintech financial technology was the buzzword of 2016 and it looks like...

Astana dialogue set for Jan. 23

MOSCOW Talks on Syria s political future will take place in Kazakhstan s capital Astana on Jan 23...

Obama: Illegal settlements making two-state solution impossible

JERUSALEM US President Barack Obama in an interview aired on Israeli television on Tuesday said...

‘The man who killed 130,000 Jews died in Syria basement’

PARIS Nazi war criminal Alois Brunner who was responsible for the deaths of an estimated 130 000...