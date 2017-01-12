First group of guests of King Salman arrives in Makkah for Umrah

MAKKAH: As part of King Salman’s umrah program for the current year, 220 guests arrived in Makkah from Madinah Monday night and performed the umrah rituals.

The guests included prominent Islamic figures from Asian and African countries. They are the first group to be hosted as part of the program this year.

They were received by officials from the General Secretariat of the program of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for Haj, Umrah and Visit at the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Call and Guidance.

The guests praised King Salman’s commitment to serve Islam and Muslims from around the world and thanked him for his continuous care and concern for Muslim affairs.

The program, they said, is testimony to his support, alongside other programs aimed at assisting Muslims around the world.

The visitors also expressed happiness at arriving in Makkah to visit the Grand Mosque and perform Umrah.

After completing the Umrah rituals, the visitors’ program includes a meeting with an imam of the Grand Mosque, visiting the Kiswa factory and the Two Holy Mosques Exhibition, as well as an open day including a number of cultural and entertainment activities.

The first group hosted by the program this year under a royal decree has visitors from 15 African and Asian states: Nigeria, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Chad, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Senegal, Mali, Ivory Coast, Malaysia, Pakistan, India, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan.