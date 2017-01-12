  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 min 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Amazon removes India flag doormats after visa threat

World

Amazon removes India flag doormats after visa threat

AFP |

NEW DELHI: Amazon said Thursday it has withdrawn doormats featuring Indian flag from sale after New Delhi called them “insulting” and threatened to expel the company’s foreign workers.
Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted late Wednesday that the mats, available only on Amazon’s Canadian site, were an “unacceptable” insult to the national flag and demanded an apology.
On Thursday the company said it had responded by removing them from sale.
“We have removed the products from the website following the Indian demand,” said a company spokeswoman who asked not to be named.
Swaraj, an avid tweeter with nearly seven million followers, issued her ultimatum after a Twitter user sent her a screengrab of the doormats on sale.
“Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately,” she tweeted.
“If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier.”
Amazon has made steady inroads in India since entering the competitive but rapidly-growing e-commerce market in 2013 with a pledge to invest $5 billion over six years. 
The e-retailer found itself in similar trouble last year over doormats showing Hindu deities being sold on its US website.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Indian soldier kills three colleagues

NEW DELHI A paramilitary soldier from one of India s elite security units shot dead three...

New UN chief opens crunch Cyprus meet

GENEVA UN chief Antonio Guterres opened a crunch conference Thursday aimed at ending decades of...

Cash on the line: stolen ATM partly derails train in Germany

BERLIN A freight train has partially derailed in Germany after hitting a stolen cash machine that...

US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment to Russia’s doorstep

WARSAW Poland American soldiers are rolling into Poland fulfilling a dream Poles have had since...

Fifth Pakistani social media activist reported missing

ISLAMABAD A fifth Pakistani rights activist has gone missing his colleagues said Thursday as the...

Tillerson prioritizes Daesh ‘defeat,’ rebuilding ‘frayed bonds’ in Mideast

WASHINGTON DC More than four hours of questioning by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee of...

US names Indonesian extremist network a terror group

JAKARTA The US has designated the Daesh linked Indonesian extremist network that carried out a...

Nigeria faces mounting pressure to rescue abducted girls

CHIBOK Nigeria DAKAR Nigeria is facing mounting pressure to find some 200 schoolgirls abducted 1...

Despite suffering without doctors, Kenyans support strike

NAIROBI A wave of contractions forces Sharon Andisi to crouch by the dusty taxi rank outside a...

Gambia’s Jammeh warns African leaders against interference

BANJUL Gambia s president has warned the international community against interfering in the...

Slain Greek ambassador’s widow denies guilt

ATHENS The widow of Greece s ambassador to Brazil arrested as an alleged accomplice in his murder...

Serbia urges migrants to get out of frigid cold

BERLIN Serbian authorities are urging all migrants to move to the Balkan country s asylum centers...

Germany sees massive drop in asylum-seekers

BERLIN Germany saw about 280 000 new asylum seekers arrive last year less than a third of the...

Breivik ‘trying to spread his ideology from prison’

SKIEN Norway The Norwegian state found guilty of treating mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik...

Rain slackens across Thailand’s flood-hit south

SURAT THANI Heavy rain responsible for floods across southern Thailand eased on Wednesday leaving...

Britain sets out legal basis for drone killings

LONDON Britain on Wednesday set out the legal basis for drone strikes against terror suspects...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Saudi German Hospital stuns PDK; MCH trio win in SPL

JEDDAH Saudi German Hospital scored a stunning three wicket win over Pepsi Deccan Knights in the...

ALJ-FedEx rises to 5-0, Kalmado stuns Falcunit in FCBL Basketball tilt

JEDDAH ALJ FedEx brought down Muhaidib 81 76 to stay unbeaten and move two games from a twice to...

Jeddah United, Toyota, Silent Assassins beat rivals in Orient Watch Cup

JEDDAH Jeddah United of Obaid Madani served notice of its potential as a hot contender after it...

Rahane 91 gives India A big win over England

MUMBAI Skipper Ajinkya Rahane struck a dominating 91 to help India A trounce England XI by six...

Iran’s first new Airbus jetliner lands in Tehran

TEHRAN The first of 100 Airbus planes that Iran is expected to receive after its historic nuclear...

Indian soldier kills three colleagues

NEW DELHI A paramilitary soldier from one of India s elite security units shot dead three...

Boateng sued for unpaid 250,000 euros deposit

BERLIN Jerome Boateng has been taken to court over an unpaid deposit of 250 000 euros 265 590 as...

Netanyahu refuses to join Paris peace conference

JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called this weekend s Middle East peace...

New UN chief opens crunch Cyprus meet

GENEVA UN chief Antonio Guterres opened a crunch conference Thursday aimed at ending decades of...

Cash on the line: stolen ATM partly derails train in Germany

BERLIN A freight train has partially derailed in Germany after hitting a stolen cash machine that...

Russia says changing make-up of Syria strike force

MOSCOW The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday it had started changing the make up of its...

Drug dealer, 72, ‘among suspected Kardashian robbers’

NICE France French police suspect that a 72 year old convicted cocaine dealer was among five...

US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment to Russia’s doorstep

WARSAW Poland American soldiers are rolling into Poland fulfilling a dream Poles have had since...

Judge orders Beirut dump shut after birds threaten flights

BEIRUT A judge has ordered the temporary closure of a rubbish dump near Beirut airport after...

US, Australian hostages appear in Afghan Taliban video

KABUL An American and an Australian have appeared in a Taliban hostage video five months after...