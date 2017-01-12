  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Fifth Pakistani social media activist reported missing

World

Fifth Pakistani social media activist reported missing

AFP |

Pakistani human rights activists hold images of bloggers who have gone missing during a protest in Islamabad. (AFP)

ISLAMABAD: A fifth Pakistani rights activist has gone missing, his colleagues said Thursday, as the United Nations raised concerns over shrinking freedoms for campaigners. 
Samar Abbas, a middle-aged IT worker and head of the anti-militancy Civil Progressive Alliance, disappeared under mysterious circumstances after arriving in the capital Islamabad from the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday, January 7, according to Talib Raza, a colleague from his organization.
“We formed the alliance to protect the rights of minorities. He had launched a struggle against the banned militant outfits’ activities and we together staged protests for the rights of the minorities,” said Raza.
“This seems to be an organized attempt to shut the progressive and liberal voices in the country,” he added.
Four leftist bloggers were previously reported missing from various cities in Pakistan between January 4 and 7, raising fears of a crackdown on social media, the last bastion of free speech in a country where journalism is increasingly under threat.
Human Rights Watch said their near simultaneous disappearances raised concerns of government involvement.
The government has denied this, and on Tuesday Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan told the Senate authorities would soon recover all the missing.
Rights groups say Pakistani activists and journalists often find themselves caught between the security establishment and militant groups including the Taliban.
The United Nations and Amnesty International have expressed concern for the missing activists.
“No government should tolerate attacks on its citizens,” said the UN’s special rapporteur on the right to freedom of expression, David Kaye.
“By making the investigation of these disappearances an urgent priority, the Pakistani authorities can send a strong signal that they take seriously the responsibility for the life and security of all of its citizens, particularly in cases involving freedom of expression.”
Pakistan is also ranked among the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists, and reporting critical of the military is considered a major red flag, with journalists at times detained, beaten and even killed.
In April 2014, unidentified gunmen attacked but failed to kill Hamid Mir, one of the country’s most recognized TV anchors. His employer and his family later accused the director general of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency of involvement.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment to Russia’s doorstep

WARSAW Poland American soldiers are rolling into Poland fulfilling a dream Poles have had since...

Amazon removes India flag doormats after visa threat

NEW DELHI Amazon said Thursday it has withdrawn doormats featuring Indian flag from sale after...

Tillerson prioritizes Daesh ‘defeat,’ rebuilding ‘frayed bonds’ in Mideast

WASHINGTON DC More than four hours of questioning by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee of...

US names Indonesian extremist network a terror group

JAKARTA The US has designated the Daesh linked Indonesian extremist network that carried out a...

Nigeria faces mounting pressure to rescue abducted girls

CHIBOK Nigeria DAKAR Nigeria is facing mounting pressure to find some 200 schoolgirls abducted 1...

Despite suffering without doctors, Kenyans support strike

NAIROBI A wave of contractions forces Sharon Andisi to crouch by the dusty taxi rank outside a...

Gambia’s Jammeh warns African leaders against interference

BANJUL Gambia s president has warned the international community against interfering in the...

Slain Greek ambassador’s widow denies guilt

ATHENS The widow of Greece s ambassador to Brazil arrested as an alleged accomplice in his murder...

Serbia urges migrants to get out of frigid cold

BERLIN Serbian authorities are urging all migrants to move to the Balkan country s asylum centers...

Germany sees massive drop in asylum-seekers

BERLIN Germany saw about 280 000 new asylum seekers arrive last year less than a third of the...

Breivik ‘trying to spread his ideology from prison’

SKIEN Norway The Norwegian state found guilty of treating mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik...

Rain slackens across Thailand’s flood-hit south

SURAT THANI Heavy rain responsible for floods across southern Thailand eased on Wednesday leaving...

Britain sets out legal basis for drone killings

LONDON Britain on Wednesday set out the legal basis for drone strikes against terror suspects...

Bangladesh PM asks Myanmar to take back Rohingya refugees

DHAKA Bangladesh s Prime Minister on Wednesday asked Myanmar to take back tens of thousands of...

Trump assails ‘phony’ Russia dossier in chaotic news conference

NEW YORK President elect Donald Trump on Wednesday angrily denounced unsubstantiated claims he...

India warns Amazon over alleged insults to flag

NEW DELHI India on Wednesday sought an apology from Amazon for selling insulting doormats...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Drug dealer, 72, ‘among suspected Kardashian robbers’

NICE France French police suspect that a 72 year old convicted cocaine dealer was among five...

Russia says changing make-up of Syria strike force

MOSCOW The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday it had started changing the make up of its...

US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment to Russia’s doorstep

WARSAW Poland American soldiers are rolling into Poland fulfilling a dream Poles have had since...

Judge orders Beirut dump shut after birds threaten flights

BEIRUT A judge has ordered the temporary closure of a rubbish dump near Beirut airport after...

US, Australian hostages appear in Afghan Taliban video

KABUL An American and an Australian have appeared in a Taliban hostage video five months after...

US, Afghan forces killed 33 civilians in self-defense: NATO

KABUL NATO confirmed Thursday that US forces in Afghanistan killed 33 Afghan citizens in self...

Fifth Pakistani social media activist reported missing

ISLAMABAD A fifth Pakistani rights activist has gone missing his colleagues said Thursday as the...

Amazon removes India flag doormats after visa threat

NEW DELHI Amazon said Thursday it has withdrawn doormats featuring Indian flag from sale after...

Al-Zayani says GCC’s top priority is to maintain security, stability of the region

MUSCAT Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC Abdullatif Al Zayani said that GCC...

‘Order of Courage’ for brave Saudi security men

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has ordered that...

First group of guests of King Salman arrives in Makkah for Umrah

MAKKAH As part of King Salman s umrah program for the current year 220 guests arrived in Makkah...

EU, GCC to sign MoU on railway cooperation

RIYADH The European Union EU where cross border railway system is the key component of the...

Spanish King Felipe VI arriving on three-day visit Saturday

RIYADH King Felipe VI will arrive here on a three day state visit starting Saturday to build a...

Shoura panel calls for protection of minors’ rights

RIYADH A Shoura Council panel has called for the introduction of amendments to some regulations...

Saudi Arabia, Niger sign accords to enhance economic cooperation

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with Niger to enhance economic cooperation between...