Russia says changing make-up of Syria strike force

Middle-East

Reuters |

In this Oct. 3, 2015 file photo, a Russian SU-24M jet fighter armed with laser guided bombs takes off from a runaway at Hmeimim airbase in Syria. (Komsomolskaya Pravda, photo via AP)

MOSCOW: The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday it had started changing the make-up of its strike force in Syria as part of a previously announced partial drawdown, Russian news agencies reported.
The ministry was cited as saying that the first six SU-24 bombers had already been withdrawn, but that four SU-25 ground attack aircraft had flown out to Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Latakia province as part of a planned rotation.
It said further aircraft would be withdrawn along with military personnel stationed at the base.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a cease-fire in Syria in late December and said Russia would pull back some of its forces in Syria, where its military intervention has turned the tide in favor of President Bashar Assad.
The head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, said last week that a Russian naval force led by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier had begun withdrawing from the east Mediterranean. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

