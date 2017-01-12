  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Konta to play Radwanska in Sydney final

Sports

Konta to play Radwanska in Sydney final

AFP |

Johanna Konta plays a shot to Eugenie Bouchard during their women’s semifinal singles match at the Sydney International tennis tournament on Thursday. (AP)

SYDNEY: Johanna Konta blasted Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets to set up a Sydney International final with Agnieszka Radwanska on Thursday.
The British sixth seed dominated her evening semifinal with the former Wimbledon finalist, winning 6-2, 6-2 in 68 minutes.
She will face Polish second seed Radwanska, who is one win away from her second Sydney title after crushing fatigued Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2 earlier Thursday.
Konta lost both her only two matches with Radwanska last year, but she has been in terrific form this week, accounting for Arina Rodionova, Daria Gavrilova, Daria Kasatkina and now Bouchard without dropping a set.
“She’s been one of the best players for as long as I can remember, so she’s definitely doing something right,” Konta said of facing Radwanska in the final.
“I’ve played her twice before, I’ve lost twice, so hopefully I will do a better job tomorrow, but either way I am looking forward to the challenge.”
It will be 25-year-old Konta’s third career WTA Tour final after winning in Stanford and a runner-up in Beijing last year.
Radwanska, the 2013 champion, was too clinical for the 19th-ranked Czech, who was showing the draining effects of the four hours and 22 minutes on court in her Wednesday’s singles and doubles matches.
Strycova has now lost seven straight matches against Radwanska and didn’t win a game on serve until the fifth game of the third set.
Radwanska dropped just three points on serve in the second set, wrapping up the contest in an hour and 15 minutes.
Radwanska, who has been unbeaten in her past six finals matches, has been in confident form this week with victories over American Christina McHale and China’s Duan Yingying.

Muller to face Troicki

In the men’s section, Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller reached his third-straight semifinal at the Sydney International with a big-serving straight sets victory over second seed Pablo Cuevas on Thursday.
Muller thundered down 17 aces in ousting the Uruguayan 7-6 (7/5) 6-4 and will face two-time defending champion Viktor Troicki in Friday’s semis.
Troicki, on a 13-match winning streak in Sydney, advanced to the last four after German Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew before their match citing a lower back injury.
Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem went out to British No.3 Daniel Evans 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in just over two hours in the evening-match.
It was the 26-year-old Briton’s first win over a top-10 ranked player and it will be his second ATP World Tour semifinal since Zagreb in 2014.
Lleyton Hewitt and Pete Sampras have won back-to-back titles in Sydney but no-one has lifted the Sydney trophy in three consecutive years since Australian John Bromwich from 1937-40.
Russian Andrey Kuznetsov overcame Spanish fourth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 and will face the 67th-ranked Evans in the other semifinal.
“That’s pretty much the best win of my career,” Evans said of his upset of Thiem. “In the end he didn’t really know how to get it by me.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Dakar champion Peterhansel collides with motorcyclist

SAN JUAN Argentina Reigning Dakar auto champion Stephane Peterhansel crashed into Slovenian...

Amla hits century in 100th Test

JOHANNESBURG Hashim Amla made a century in his 100th Test match as he and JP Duminy put South...

Mominul, Tamim shine in New Zealand gloom

WELLINGTON Mominul Haque and Tamim Iqbal plundered the New Zealand attack to have Bangladesh 154...

Redmond puts Saints within touching distance of Wembley

SOUTHAMPTON Southampton edged one step closer to the League Cup final as Nathan Redmond s cool...

Messi free-kick magic sends Barca into Cup quarters

BARCELONA Lionel Messi s third goal from a free kick in as many games this year secured Barcelona...

McIlroy trails by one after 67 with new clubs

JOHANNESBURG Several good second nine recoveries saw world No 2 Rory McIlroy fire a first round...

Ovechkin passes 1,000 points in Capitals’ win

WASHINGTON Alex Ovechkin scored twice to reach and exceed the 1 000 point plateau leading the...

Timberwolves halt red-hot Rockets' win streak

LOS ANGELES Andrew Wiggins scored a team high 28 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped the...

Saudi German Hospital stuns PDK; MCH trio win in SPL

JEDDAH Saudi German Hospital scored a stunning three wicket win over Pepsi Deccan Knights in the...

ALJ-FedEx rises to 5-0, Kalmado stuns Falcunit in FCBL Basketball tilt

JEDDAH ALJ FedEx brought down Muhaidib 81 76 to stay unbeaten and move two games from a twice to...

Jeddah United, Toyota, Silent Assassins beat rivals in Orient Watch Cup

JEDDAH Jeddah United of Obaid Madani served notice of its potential as a hot contender after it...

Rahane 91 gives India A big win over England

MUMBAI Skipper Ajinkya Rahane struck a dominating 91 to help India A trounce England XI by six...

Boateng sued for unpaid 250,000 euros deposit

BERLIN Jerome Boateng has been taken to court over an unpaid deposit of 250 000 euros 265 590 as...

Recharged Bouchard sets up Sydney semi with Konta

SYDNEY Eugenie Bouchard reached her first semifinal for 10 months as she battled intense heat to...

Griezmann sees Atletico into Cup quarters despite defeat

MADRID Antoine Griezmann struck for the third time in as many games in 2017 as Atletico Madrid...

We deserve more World Cup slots, says Asian boss

KUALA LUMPUR Asia s football chief said the region deserves more slots at the World Cup as FIFA s...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Konta to play Radwanska in Sydney final

SYDNEY Johanna Konta blasted Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets to set up a Sydney International...

Dakar champion Peterhansel collides with motorcyclist

SAN JUAN Argentina Reigning Dakar auto champion Stephane Peterhansel crashed into Slovenian...

Amla hits century in 100th Test

JOHANNESBURG Hashim Amla made a century in his 100th Test match as he and JP Duminy put South...

Mominul, Tamim shine in New Zealand gloom

WELLINGTON Mominul Haque and Tamim Iqbal plundered the New Zealand attack to have Bangladesh 154...

Robots need ‘kill switches’, warn Euro MPs

BRUSSELS The unstoppable rise of robots in our everyday lives requires urgent EU rules such as...

Iran’s first new Airbus jetliner lands in Tehran

TEHRAN The first of 100 Airbus planes that Iran is expected to receive after its historic nuclear...

Iran to buy 130 tons of uranium: nuclear official

TEHRAN Iran has received authorization from world powers to import 130 tons of natural uranium...

As drug supplies run short, Egyptians turn to herbal remedies

CAIRO In an economic crisis that has led to a shortage of medicines Egyptians are skipping trips...

Ford expands Takata airbag recall to 816,000 vehicles

NEW YORK US auto giant Ford Motor Company said Thursday it was expanding its safety recall of...

Trump taps Giuliani as cyber security guru

NEW YORK Donald Trump on Thursday tapped former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani to advise his...

Tunis vows to ‘assume responsibility’ after Berlin attack

CARTHAGE Tunisia Tunisia will assume its responsibilities on unwanted migrants President Beji...

Iraqi forces link up in north Mosul, make gains in southeast

BAGHDAD IRBIL Iraq Iraqi forces joined flanks in northern Mosul and drove back Daesh militants in...

Stock markets falter as Trump holds back on detail

LONDON World stock markets retreated Thursday and the dollar sank with investors deflated by a...

US soldier commits suicide at Kuwait base: ministry

KUWAIT CITY An American soldier stationed in Kuwait shot and killed himself on Thursday at a US...

Redmond puts Saints within touching distance of Wembley

SOUTHAMPTON Southampton edged one step closer to the League Cup final as Nathan Redmond s cool...