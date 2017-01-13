  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 203 aviation graduates honored by minister

Saudi Arabia

203 aviation graduates honored by minister

Fouzia Khan |

Minister of Transportation Sulaiman Al-Hamdan. (SPA)

JEDDAH: The Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation (SACA) celebrated the graduation of 203 students in Jeddah on Wednesday.
The graduates were certified in five disciplines — air traffic control, fire and rescue, aviation systems maintenance, airport safety and air security — in the presences of employees of the academy, as well as the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), which owns the academy and oversees the Kingdom’s civil aviation sector.
Minister of Transportation Sulaiman Al-Hamdan congratulated the students and said that GACA will continue with its privatization programs, part of which is turning the Kingdom’s airports into for-profit corporations.
Hamdan said SACA is a place to empower the Saudi youth to work and operate in the world of aviation and air transportation, thanks to their freshly acquired skills that will guarantee them success and qualify them to join their colleagues in every facet of the world of flying.
“The efforts that you put in and the intensity with which you applied yourselves surely are commendable. Always keep in mind that you are at the beginning of a very long path to professional success. You need more experience and skills, regardless of which sector you end up working in,” he said.
He said that aviation science and technology are two of the most dynamic disciplines, witnessing new developments almost every day. Hence, students must continue to learn and keep up with ever-changing technologies.
Hamdan said privatization programs are in line with the successes seen in the world’s most prominent airports.
He said the civil aviation sector is promising. As such, the authority laid out its own strategic plan to meet what is expected of it within the Saudi Vision 2030.
Fahd Al-Harbi, president of SACA, thanked the minister for sponsoring the graduation ceremony and said this has boosted the graduates’ drive to polish their skills and put their capabilities to maximum use in serving the nation.








“The GACA has always given national manpower and the development of their skills the utmost care, putting them at the forefront of their investments and priorities, because they are its true asset,” said Harbi.
He explained the academy is the fruit of these efforts, and achievements, the academy garnered no less than five global validations, beginning with the ICAO’s renewal of the academy’s membership of the advanced aviation training program.
The academy also was endorsed as an international security training center. IATA approved the academy as a partner and internationally recognized training center, the British International Leadership Management Institute approved the academy as a certified training supplier, “But the academy won’t just stop there; we have even greater ambitions in 2017,” he added.
Harbi said that these global partnerships add credence to the academy’s programs and certificates, enabling it to recruit even more students and civil aviation trainees.
These acclamations are simultaneous with quite a few records the academy had set since it was established as a technical training center. The academy supplied the civil aviation sector with 2,756 graduates with diplomas and high diplomas in air traffic control, fire and rescue, aviation systems maintenance, airport operation and safety, and air security. The academy’s team trained and qualified more than 20,000 employees in advanced, on-the-job courses that aviation personnel and corporations, as well as other support industries, benefited from it.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

One MERS death, three new cases in two days

RIYADH The Ministry of Health reported a death in Buraidah and three new cases of the Middle East...

King Salman awards six Saudis the Merit Medal

JEDDAH King Salman has given approval to present six Saudi citizens the Medal of Merit of the...

Ambassadors of Humanitarian Dialogue project inaugurated in Riyadh

RIYADH King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue KACND and Al Waleed Philanthropies...

Japanese curriculum to be used for training Saudis

JEDDAH The Saudi Institute for Electronics and Home Appliances in Riyadh a technical institute...

Sri Lanka pledges cooperation in implementing Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH Sri Lanka pledged its cooperation for the successful implementation of Saudi Vision 2030...

Musical event takes note of where ‘Holland meets Hijaz’

JEDDAH Visitors were taken on a musical journey stretching back more than 100 years this week at...

‘Roads of Arabia’ expo wows Chinese visitors

BEIJING Visitors to the Roads of Arabia exhibition currently held at Beijing s National Museum...

Government contacts mother of tortured baby

JEDDAH A spokesman for the Ministry of Labor and Social Development Khalid Aba Al Khail said his...

Al-Zayani says GCC’s top priority is to maintain security, stability of the region

MUSCAT Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC Abdullatif Al Zayani said that GCC...

‘Order of Courage’ for brave Saudi security men

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has ordered that...

First group of guests of King Salman arrives in Makkah for Umrah

MAKKAH As part of King Salman s umrah program for the current year 220 guests arrived in Makkah...

EU, GCC to sign MoU on railway cooperation

RIYADH The European Union EU where cross border railway system is the key component of the...

Spanish King Felipe VI arriving on three-day visit Saturday

RIYADH King Felipe VI will arrive here on a three day state visit starting Saturday to build a...

Shoura panel calls for protection of minors’ rights

RIYADH A Shoura Council panel has called for the introduction of amendments to some regulations...

Saudi Arabia, Niger sign accords to enhance economic cooperation

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with Niger to enhance economic cooperation between...

Daesh supporter jailed

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a young man to 10 years in prison on...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

One MERS death, three new cases in two days

RIYADH The Ministry of Health reported a death in Buraidah and three new cases of the Middle East...

King Salman awards six Saudis the Merit Medal

JEDDAH King Salman has given approval to present six Saudi citizens the Medal of Merit of the...

Ambassadors of Humanitarian Dialogue project inaugurated in Riyadh

RIYADH King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue KACND and Al Waleed Philanthropies...

Japanese curriculum to be used for training Saudis

JEDDAH The Saudi Institute for Electronics and Home Appliances in Riyadh a technical institute...

Sri Lanka pledges cooperation in implementing Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH Sri Lanka pledged its cooperation for the successful implementation of Saudi Vision 2030...

203 aviation graduates honored by minister

JEDDAH The Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation SACA celebrated the graduation of 203 students in...

UN chief says: Cyprus talks show progress but no ‘quick fix’

GENEVA Talks to resolve the division of ethnically divided Cyprus have been showing encouraging...

Israel frees UN worker jailed for aiding Hamas

GAZA CITY A Palestinian UN worker sentenced by Israel to seven months for aiding Hamas was...

‘Afro-Palestinians’ forge a unique identity in Israel

JERUSALEM In the shadow of the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem s Old City lies the African Quarter...

US troops in Poland draw Russian ire

OLSZYNA US troops and tanks began streaming into Poland on Thursday as part of one of the largest...

Breivik blames prison isolation for becoming more radical

SKIEN Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik said on Thursday he felt he had become...

Solving mystery of Earth’s core

TOKYO Japanese scientists say that silicon is likely the mystery element in the Earth s inner...

US gives boost to Turkey’s fight against Daesh

ANKARA Turkey s threat to close its strategic southern Incirlik Air Base to US led international...

France: Syria talks must convene quickly under UN

PARIS France said on Thursday Syrian peace talks should resume as quickly as possible under the...

Over 16,000 Iraqi civilians killed by violence in 2016

IRBIL Violence and military operations claimed the lives of more than 16 000 civilians in Iraq...