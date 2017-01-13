Japanese curriculum to be used for training Saudis

JEDDAH: The Saudi Institute for Electronics and Home Appliances in Riyadh, a technical institute for training Saudi youths supported by the government and under the supervision of Technical and Vocational Training corporation (TVTC), announced agreements with eight major companies specializing in the field of electronics, IT, and computers, to employ graduates.

The executive director of the institute, Ismail Mohammed Mufarreh, said that the institute adopted a curriculum designed by Japanese companies, in cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Board of Foreign Trade of Japan in six different categories: electronics, refrigeration and air conditioning, computers and office equipment, household appliances and customer service, to train Saudi youths in electronics and home appliances.

Mufarreh also said the institute also allows trainees to continue their studies with the major companies in Japan. He also said a number of major companies have contracted with the institute to hire more graduates and increase the capacity of the trainees annually.

Abdullah Al-Hamid, IT manager of an electronics company, said that the Saudi Institute for Electronics and Home Appliances is providing trained workers, and bridging the gap between need and production in the labor market. The institute has provided 40 percent of trained Saudi technicians in the company where he is working.

Mohamed Hazza, a graduate of the institute, said that he joined the institute because it provides a promising career and a good salary after professional training, at major companies in the private sector.

He urged secondary school graduates to enroll in the institute, which provides employment-related training and rewards throughout the training period. Students can be sent to Japan to acquire higher skills from major electronic and computer companies.

Fahd Al-Otaibi, the spokesperson of the TVTC, said that the maintenance of electronics is a new area in which the institution is keen to provide training to Saudi youths to fulfill the requirements of the labor market.

The Saudi Institute for Electronics and Home Appliances aims to provide skilled workers in cooperation with a number of Japanese companies. The institute is part of the 24 specialized institutes in partnership with the private sector for youth employment and training.