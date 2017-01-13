Ambassadors of Humanitarian Dialogue project inaugurated in Riyadh

RIYADH: King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue (KACND) and Al-Waleed Philanthropies inaugurated Wednesday the “Humanitarian Dialogue Ambassadors” project at a press conference held at the KACND headquarters in Riyadh.

The event was attended by the secretary-general of the center, Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muammar, and the secretary-general of Al-Waleed Philanthropies, Princess Lamia bint Majid bin Saud.

Muammar welcomed the cooperation between the center and Al-Waleed Philanthropies, which exerts effort to nurture creative knowledge on scientific basis for generations to come, so that they can be acquainted with the world’s cultural diversity on one hand and with the way the different cultures communicate on the other.

Muammar also said that the “Humanitarian Dialogue Ambassadors” project focuses on the new generation, particularly secondary school students, who constitute the future of the nation and who should be able to concurrently create and meet challenges by showing creativity and work to achieve development, progress and prosperity for themselves and the country, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

Princess Lamia said that dialogue tops today’s list of skills that nations and people encourage their youth to master due to its importance in facilitating interaction and communication between different cultures, especially in the age of science, civilization and knowledge the world is witnessing.

The princess said that “due to the fact that civilizations are built on the foundations of science and knowledge, as the essence of progress, and wishing to keep pace with the achievements of the age, including the tools of civilization, Al-Waleed Philanthropies in cooperation with the King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue and the Ministry of Education adopted an ambitious project under the title Ambassadors of Humanitarian Dialogue in order to spread the constructive culture of dialogue that contributes positively to cultural awareness.”

The Humanitarian Dialogue’s Ambassadors project has four training phases: Developing communication skills through dialogue; identifying means of intercultural dialogue; intellectual dialogue; and self-assessment.