King Salman awards six Saudis the Merit Medal

JEDDAH: King Salman has given approval to present six Saudi citizens the Medal of Merit of the Second Class for donating blood at least 50 times.

The donors are: Brig. Saud bin Abdullah Al-Shammari, Technical Lt. Col. Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Rummani, Mohammed Misfer Al-Zahrani, Khalid bin Abdullah Sahary, Abdulaziz bin Obaid Al-Muhaizea and Saleh bin Yahya Al-Ghamdi.