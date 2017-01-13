  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

One MERS death, three new cases in two days

Mohammed Rasooldeen |

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health reported a death in Buraidah and three new cases of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in Jeddah, Hofuf and Al-Qassim on Wednesday.

The death was of a 73-year-old Saudi woman, who was ailing for some time, while the other three cases were a 50-year-old Saudi man from Jeddah, a 67-year-old woman from Al-Qassim and a 57-year-old expatriate male from Hofuf.
According to doctors, the patients in Al-Qassim and Buraidah are in a critical condition and are being treated in the intensive care unit.
Since July 2012, 1,531 patients have been infected by MERS-CoV in all parts of the Kingdom. They included 636 deaths, 883 recoveries and 12 patients currently under treatment.
Dr. Shin Young-soo, World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for the Western Pacific, advised continued vigilance for any new case of MERS-CoV through early detection and a rapid response system.
Healthcare workers are advised of the need for stringent infection prevention and control measures when treating patients. This includes washing hands before and after consultations with patients and wearing a medical mask, eye protection, gown and gloves when treating probable or confirmed MERS-CoV cases.
Healthcare workers should note the travel history of people showing symptoms of MERS-CoV.
MERS attacks the respiratory system (lungs and breathing tubes). Most MERS patients develop severe to acute respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. About four out of every 10 patients reported with MERS have died.
There are three major hospitals in Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah that have been designated as centers to treat MERS patients. In addition to these facilities, the ministry has assigned 20 additional well-equipped hospitals to look after MERS patients.
In December, the ministry conducted a survey of 160 camels in Jeddah and 50 of the juvenile camels were found to be carrying the virus.
The ministry has issued many warnings for people to keep away from camels. Those who are working in farms have been advised to take maximum precaution against the virus by wearing face masks, isolating the infected animals and following the basic principles of hygiene.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), studies have found MERS-CoV antibodies in camels across Africa and the Middle East. Genetic sequence data demonstrate a close link between the virus found in camels and that found in humans.
As a general precaution, anyone visiting farms, markets, barns or other places where animals are present should practice general hygiene measures, including regular hand washing before and after touching animals and avoiding contact with sick animals.

