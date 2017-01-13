  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 43 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Syria says Israeli strikes hit near airport west of capital

Middle-East

Syria says Israeli strikes hit near airport west of capital

Associated Press |

BEIRUT: Syria says Israel has launched missiles that hit near a military airport west of Damascus, triggering a fire.
In a statement carried on the official news agency SANA, the military says the missiles that were launched early Friday fell in the vicinity of the Mezzeh military airport. It did not say whether there were any casualties.
It was the third such Israeli strike into Syria recently, according to the Syrian government.
On Dec. 7, the Syrian government reported Israel fired surface-to-surface missiles that also struck near Mezzeh airport. A week earlier, SANA said Israeli jets fired two missiles from Lebanese airspace toward the outskirts of Damascus, in the Sabboura area.
The Israeli military has declined to comment on those incidents, and there was no immediate comment on Friday’s attack.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

US gives boost to Turkey’s fight against Daesh

ANKARA Turkey s threat to close its strategic southern Incirlik Air Base to US led international...

UN chief says: Cyprus talks show progress but no ‘quick fix’

GENEVA Talks to resolve the division of ethnically divided Cyprus have been showing encouraging...

Israel frees UN worker jailed for aiding Hamas

GAZA CITY A Palestinian UN worker sentenced by Israel to seven months for aiding Hamas was...

‘Afro-Palestinians’ forge a unique identity in Israel

JERUSALEM In the shadow of the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem s Old City lies the African Quarter...

France: Syria talks must convene quickly under UN

PARIS France said on Thursday Syrian peace talks should resume as quickly as possible under the...

Over 16,000 Iraqi civilians killed by violence in 2016

IRBIL Violence and military operations claimed the lives of more than 16 000 civilians in Iraq...

’Afro-Palestinians’ forge a unique identity in Israel

JERUSALEM In the shadow of the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem s Old City lies the African Quarter...

Turkey's lawmakers brawl as they debate greater Erdogan powers

ISTANBUL Turkish lawmakers on Thursday brawled and threw chairs as parliament approved three more...

US sanctions Syrian officials for chemical weapons attacks

WASHINGTON The US on Thursday blacklisted 18 senior Syrian officials it said were connected to...

Hamas forces break up electricity crisis protests

GAZA CITY Palestinian Territories Hamas security forces broke up a protest in the northern Gaza...

Iran to buy 130 tons of uranium: nuclear official

TEHRAN Iran has received authorization from world powers to import 130 tons of natural uranium...

Tunis vows to ‘assume responsibility’ after Berlin attack

CARTHAGE Tunisia Tunisia will assume its responsibilities on unwanted migrants President Beji...

Iraqi forces link up in north Mosul, make gains in southeast

BAGHDAD IRBIL Iraq Iraqi forces joined flanks in northern Mosul and drove back Daesh militants in...

US soldier commits suicide at Kuwait base: ministry

KUWAIT CITY An American soldier stationed in Kuwait shot and killed himself on Thursday at a US...

Netanyahu refuses to join Paris peace conference

JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called this weekend s Middle East peace...

Russia says changing make-up of Syria strike force

MOSCOW The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday it had started changing the make up of its...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Nintendo Switch game console to launch in March

TOKYO The Nintendo Switch video game console will sell for 29 980 yen about 260 in Japan starting...

Russia agrees US should attend Syria talks as cease-fire tested

BEIRUT Russia has agreed the United States should be involved in talks on Syria s future planned...

Syria says Israeli strikes hit near airport west of capital

BEIRUT Syria says Israel has launched missiles that hit near a military airport west of Damascus...

Mattis says Russia ‘Number 1’ threat to America

WASHINGTON Russia is the main threat to US interests according to President elect Donald Trump s...

Seafood delight: Harry Ramsden’s makes every effort to create something new

The story begins in Guiseley West Yorkshire England where in 1928 Harry Ramsden started the first...

The incredible story of a globe-trotter

The seasoned traveler will always have a story to tell but few will find themselves being robbed...

Maritime anti-piracy code to be expanded

JEDDAH A maritime code aimed at reducing piracy has been expanded to include other crimes such as...

German foreign minister ‘perplexed’ by Trump’s Nazi claim

BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday he was perplexed by...

Let us roll with Chez Sushi

Chez Sushi one of the newest Japanese restaurants in Jeddah having opened in June offers the best...

One MERS death, three new cases in two days

RIYADH The Ministry of Health reported a death in Buraidah and three new cases of the Middle East...

US gives boost to Turkey’s fight against Daesh

ANKARA Turkey s threat to close its strategic southern Incirlik Air Base to US led international...

King Salman awards six Saudis the Merit Medal

JEDDAH King Salman has given approval to present six Saudi citizens the Medal of Merit of the...

Ambassadors of Humanitarian Dialogue project inaugurated in Riyadh

RIYADH King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue KACND and Al Waleed Philanthropies...

Japanese curriculum to be used for training Saudis

JEDDAH The Saudi Institute for Electronics and Home Appliances in Riyadh a technical institute...

Sri Lanka pledges cooperation in implementing Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH Sri Lanka pledged its cooperation for the successful implementation of Saudi Vision 2030...