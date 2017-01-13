Suicide bombings kill 2 in Nigeria

YOLA: Witnesses say three suicide bombers have exploded at a checkpoint in Nigeria’s northeastern town of Madagali, killing two self-defense fighters who challenged them.

Friday’s attack is blamed on Boko Haram extremists. It came as scores of people were being searched before the weekly market of vegetables, meat and livestock.

Last week, three girl suicide bombers were killed on the outskirts of the same town. In December, two women suicide bombers killed 57 people and wounded 177, including 120 children, at Madagali market.

Resident David Abawu says Friday’s attackers blew themselves up when self-defense fighters wanted to search them.

Nigeria’s military and civilian fighters who work with them have intercepted many suicide bombers in recent months, preventing much higher death tolls.



Governor apologizes to UN over aid criticism

The governor of Nigeria’s embattled Borno state has apologized to the UN, saying his accusations that aid agencies are profiting from funds for people fleeing Boko Haram were aimed at local charities.

Gov. Kashim Shettima also said his comments were misrepresented by journalists. He spoke Thursday, a day after he declared that aid agencies that were not helping in the crisis should leave the country.

Shettima at first said only eight of 126 aid agencies were doing good work. But he criticized UNICEF, among others, though he included UNICEF on that list of praise-worthy groups.

Now the governor said that “honestly, from the bottom of my heart we are grateful to the United Nations for all it has been doing toward rehabilitation and resettlement of our displaced people.”