  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Haya Jeddah shopping festival to draw 1 million visitors

Saudi Arabia

Haya Jeddah shopping festival to draw 1 million visitors

Fouzia Khan |

The annual shopping festival will coincide with the spring vacation for schools. (AN photo)

JEDDAH: Exciting activities and great discounts on consumer products are being lined up for Haya Jeddah, the 38th annual shopping festival opening on Jan. 26.
As the festival coincides with the spring vacation at schools, organizers are expecting more than 1 million visitors, especially from the Gulf region. 
The Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) is organizing the 30-day event with the support of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage and King Abdul Aziz International Airport.
Haya Jeddah, considered the largest shopping festival in Saudi Arabia, promotes the city’s position as a welcoming and accessible family destination.
A diverse range of retail stores at famous malls in Jeddah will offer unbeatable bargains and promotions during the festival, said Hassan bin Ibrahim Dahlan, secretary-general of the JCCI.
The organizing committee is keen to ensure that the festival period coincides with major tourist activities taking place in Jeddah, he said.
Shopping malls, trade centers and shops are being invited to participate in a massive campaign of promotions and gifts during the spring vacation, the JCCI official added.
He expressed confidence that concerted efforts of all public and private entities would contribute to the success of the festival.
A dedicated website and social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube will be launched soon to promote the festival, he said.
More details will be announced at a press conference to be held soon, said Dahlan.
He urged all major shopping centers, shops, hotels and restaurants to join the festival and participate in raffle draws and promotions.
A wide range of exciting programs will take place at major shopping centers, parks and on the Red Sea coast.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for trade centers, restaurants, hotels, furnished apartments, malls and shops to join the festival. Sponsors’ names will be displayed on the campaign posters.
He said that the JCCI is regulating the strategic objectives of business owners, which include the development of tourism in Jeddah.
Jeddah has a history of more than 3,000 years. But its modern face now presents a picture of the latest commercial centers and markets in the region, he said. The corniche development program will also promote tourism and entertainment, said Dahlan.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

KSRelief projects amount to over $680m in 33 countries

JEDDAH The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid KSRelief has provided humanitarian...

Security forces ‘play major role in combating drugs’

RIYADH Security forces have a national responsibility in combating the dangerous drug scourge and...

IDB and Health Ministry sign deal to boost pilgrims’ safety

RIYADH The Ministry of Health and the Islamic Development Bank IDB have signed a memorandum of...

Top Irish minister set for Saudi trade talks

RIYADH A senior minister from Ireland is set to visit Saudi Arabia next month to boost trade and...

Saudi Arabia to outline renewable energy strategy at Abu Dhabi forum

RIYADH King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy KACARE is participating in the...

Life-saving health program gains ground

RIYADH The Health Ministry s referral program Ehalati introduced last year is fast gaining...

Job fairs in Riyadh and Jeddah to recruit more Bangladeshi workers

RIYADH The Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh is making extensive arrangements to hold job fairs on Jan...

Musical event takes note of where ‘Holland meets Hijaz’

JEDDAH Visitors were taken on a musical journey stretching back more than 100 years this week at...

Oil experts cautiously optimistic over Saudi oil output cut

JEDDAH Saudi Minister of Energy Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al Falih s announcement on...

Maritime anti-piracy code to be expanded

JEDDAH A maritime code aimed at reducing piracy has been expanded to include other crimes such as...

One MERS death, three new cases in two days

RIYADH The Ministry of Health reported a death in Buraidah and three new cases of the Middle East...

King Salman awards six Saudis the Merit Medal

JEDDAH King Salman has given approval to present six Saudi citizens the Medal of Merit of the...

Ambassadors of Humanitarian Dialogue project inaugurated in Riyadh

RIYADH King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue KACND and Al Waleed Philanthropies...

Japanese curriculum to be used for training Saudis

JEDDAH The Saudi Institute for Electronics and Home Appliances in Riyadh a technical institute...

Sri Lanka pledges cooperation in implementing Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH Sri Lanka pledged its cooperation for the successful implementation of Saudi Vision 2030...

203 aviation graduates honored by minister

JEDDAH The Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation SACA celebrated the graduation of 203 students in...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

KSRelief projects amount to over $680m in 33 countries

JEDDAH The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid KSRelief has provided humanitarian...

Security forces ‘play major role in combating drugs’

RIYADH Security forces have a national responsibility in combating the dangerous drug scourge and...

IDB and Health Ministry sign deal to boost pilgrims’ safety

RIYADH The Ministry of Health and the Islamic Development Bank IDB have signed a memorandum of...

Top Irish minister set for Saudi trade talks

RIYADH A senior minister from Ireland is set to visit Saudi Arabia next month to boost trade and...

Saudi Arabia to outline renewable energy strategy at Abu Dhabi forum

RIYADH King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy KACARE is participating in the...

Haya Jeddah shopping festival to draw 1 million visitors

JEDDAH Exciting activities and great discounts on consumer products are being lined up for Haya...

Life-saving health program gains ground

RIYADH The Health Ministry s referral program Ehalati introduced last year is fast gaining...

Job fairs in Riyadh and Jeddah to recruit more Bangladeshi workers

RIYADH The Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh is making extensive arrangements to hold job fairs on Jan...

Israeli missiles hit Syrian air base: Regime

DAMASCUS The Syrian regime said on Friday that Israeli missile strikes caused a series of...

Hollywood’s gender pay gap ‘crazy,’ says Portman

LONDON New complaints of discrimination have hit the film awards season after Oscar winning...

Beyonce nominated for 5 NME Awards

LONDON Beyonce tops the nominations for this year s NME Awards According to the BBC she is up for...

Bush daughters welcome Obama’s as ‘former First Children’

WASHINGTON Former President George W Bush s daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush have...

Madame Tussauds unveils Amitabh waxwork for Delhi opening

NEW DELHI Madame Tussauds unveiled a waxwork of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan ahead of the...

Blow to Daesh: Forces reach Nineveh government HQ in Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi forces fighting Daesh in Mosul have reached the Nineveh province governance...

Noon to offer hundreds of exclusive fashion brands online

Noon the Middle East s largest online shopping platform will use the high street fashion segment...