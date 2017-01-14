Haya Jeddah shopping festival to draw 1 million visitors

JEDDAH: Exciting activities and great discounts on consumer products are being lined up for Haya Jeddah, the 38th annual shopping festival opening on Jan. 26.

As the festival coincides with the spring vacation at schools, organizers are expecting more than 1 million visitors, especially from the Gulf region.

The Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) is organizing the 30-day event with the support of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage and King Abdul Aziz International Airport.

Haya Jeddah, considered the largest shopping festival in Saudi Arabia, promotes the city’s position as a welcoming and accessible family destination.

A diverse range of retail stores at famous malls in Jeddah will offer unbeatable bargains and promotions during the festival, said Hassan bin Ibrahim Dahlan, secretary-general of the JCCI.

The organizing committee is keen to ensure that the festival period coincides with major tourist activities taking place in Jeddah, he said.

Shopping malls, trade centers and shops are being invited to participate in a massive campaign of promotions and gifts during the spring vacation, the JCCI official added.

He expressed confidence that concerted efforts of all public and private entities would contribute to the success of the festival.

A dedicated website and social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube will be launched soon to promote the festival, he said.

More details will be announced at a press conference to be held soon, said Dahlan.

He urged all major shopping centers, shops, hotels and restaurants to join the festival and participate in raffle draws and promotions.

A wide range of exciting programs will take place at major shopping centers, parks and on the Red Sea coast.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for trade centers, restaurants, hotels, furnished apartments, malls and shops to join the festival. Sponsors’ names will be displayed on the campaign posters.

He said that the JCCI is regulating the strategic objectives of business owners, which include the development of tourism in Jeddah.

Jeddah has a history of more than 3,000 years. But its modern face now presents a picture of the latest commercial centers and markets in the region, he said. The corniche development program will also promote tourism and entertainment, said Dahlan.