Top Irish minister set for Saudi trade talks

RIYADH: A senior minister from Ireland is set to visit Saudi Arabia next month to boost trade and investment ties with the Kingdom, said Irish Ambassador Tony Cotter.

He made the announcement during a recent meeting in Riyadh with Saud Al-Meshari, secretary-general of the Council of Saudi Chambers.

The embassy will coordinate with the council to make arrangements for the visit of Michael Creed, Irish minister for agriculture, food and the marine, in February so that it will prove beneficial to both parties, said Cotter.

It is a great honor to be asked to represent Ireland in Saudi Arabia, the envoy said in an earlier statement.

“I am particularly pleased to have been appointed to represent Ireland in Saudi Arabia (with secondary accreditation for Bahrain, Iraq, Oman and Yemen),” he added.

He said Saudi Arabia is a very important country globally, in both political and economic terms.

“Saudi Arabia is the only Arab member of the G20. There is a longstanding and positive relationship between Ireland and Saudi Arabia,” Cotter said.

Such frequent exchange of visits between the two countries would help promote economic cooperation, Al-Meshari said.

The upcoming ministerial visit will boost bilateral relations in several fields, he said.

Saudi Vision 2030 is promoting a conducive environment for foreign investors, Al-Meshari said.