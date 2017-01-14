  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

IDB and Health Ministry sign deal to boost pilgrims’ safety

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. |

The memorandum of understanding boosts bilateral cooperation between the Health Ministry and the Islamic Development Bank. (AN photo)

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Jeddah to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
IDB President Dr. Bandar Hajjar and Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah signed the MoU to ensure the health and safety of pilgrims.
The agreement enhances bilateral cooperation and facilitates the training of cadres to boost health services to pilgrims, according to the Saudi Press Agency. The two sides agreed to facilitate the exchange of expertise and information.
The deal aims to achieve strategic partnerships with various sectors in the Kingdom in support of Saudi Vision 2030, according to the IDB.
Such partnerships bolster efforts to promote sustainable development in Saudi Arabia, it added.
The ministry expressed its keenness to promote cooperation in developing a vaccine for the prevention of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV). The ministry revealed plans to organize international conferences on this issue in coordination with the World Health Organization and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

