Security forces ‘play major role in combating drugs’

RIYADH: Security forces have a national responsibility in combating the dangerous drug scourge and creating a safe environment for Saudi youth, said Maj. Gen. Saad bin Abdullah Al-Khiliwi, director general of King Fahad Security College.

He also praised the support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy prime minister and minister of interior, and the efforts of security forces in fighting the menace.

The official made these remarks during recent talks with Abdulilah bin Mohammed Al-Sharif, secretary-general of the National Committee for Narcotics Control, assistant director general of anti-drug preventative affairs and chairman of Nebras.

The meeting took place at the committee’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Al-Sharif gave a detailed presentation to the delegation led by Al-Khiliwi on several measures being taken by authorities in combating the illegal narcotics trade.

The discussions focused on anti-narcotic operations and modern methods of drug smuggling.

Al-Khiliwi praised the services of Nebras and its awareness programs and expressed support for the project’s success.

For his part, Al-Sharif praised the efforts of security officials, especially the college staff.

He said that an agreement was signed between the college and the general secretariat of the National Committee for Narcotics Control to train the personnel involved in the field of drug prevention and control.

Al-Sharif also praised the efforts of all security and customs personnel for the successes achieved in thwarting drug smuggling operations and seizing large amounts of banned substances.

More than 270 million Captagon pills and 114 tons of hashish have been seized in the past 40 months, he said.

He said Nebras is the embodiment of the state’s keenness to combat this scourge and includes eight programs being implemented throughout Saudi Arabia.

Al-Sharif praised Al-Khiliwi’s initiatives to host a cultural forum at the college to promote awareness about the dangers of drugs.

Al-Sharif also presented a number of scientific publications from Nebras that contain research reports, a scientific curriculum and international experiences in this field.