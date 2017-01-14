  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 min ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Intel panel to examine possible campaign links with Russia

World

Intel panel to examine possible campaign links with Russia

By RICHARD LARDNER | AP |

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (R-TN) (3rd L) talks with Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr before a closed-door classified briefing from the heads of the US intelligence agencies at the US Capitol on January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: The Senate Intelligence Committee will investigate possible contacts between Russia and the people associated with US political campaigns as part of a broader investigation into Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
In a statement late Friday, Senators Richard Burr, the committee’s chairman, and Mark Warner, the panel’s top Democrat, said the panel “will follow the intelligence where it leads.”
Burr and Warner said that as part of the investigation they will interview senior officials from the Obama administration and the incoming Trump administration. They said subpoenas would be issued “if necessary to compel testimony.”
“We will conduct this inquiry expeditiously, and we will get it right,” the senators said.
A declassified intelligence report released last week said Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a hidden campaign to influence the election to favor President-elect Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton, revelations that have roiled Washington.
Trump and his supporters have staunchly resisted the findings and Trump has leveled a series of broadsides at US intelligence agencies, even though he’ll have to rely on their expertise to help him make major national security decisions once he takes over at the White House next week. He will be sworn in Jan. 20.
At a news conference this week, Trump speculated that US intelligence agencies might have leaked details about a classified briefing with him that included unsubstantiated allegations that Russia had collected compromising sexual and financial information about him.
He said any such information was not true: “It’s all fake news. It’s phony stuff. It didn’t happen.”
The bulk of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s work will be done in secret, although the senators said they will hold open hearings when possible.
“As the committee’s investigation progresses, we will keep Senate leadership, and the broader body, apprised of our findings,” Burr and Warner said.
Democrats and some Republicans have pressed for a special, select bipartisan committee to conduct the investigation, but Republican leaders have maintained that the existing committees are capable of handling the inquiries.
According to the committee’s statement, the inquiry will include:
• A review of the intelligence that informed the declassified report about Russia’s interference in the election.
• “Counterintelligence concerns” related to Russia and the election, “including any intelligence regarding links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns.”
• Russian cyber activity and other “active measures” against the United States during the election and more broadly.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Five migrants die in Mediterranean, 750 rescued

ROME Rescuers saved around 750 migrants from rubber and wooden boats in the central Mediterranean...

Abu Sayyaf kidnap gang free Korean, Filipino hostages

JOLO Philippines A South Korean captain and a Filipino crewman abducted by suspected Islamist...

Trump slams civil rights icon who says his election illegitimate

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump lashed out Saturday at a prominent civil rights icon and...

Climate change shows in shrinking Antarctic snows

CARLINI BASE Antarctica Vast icy rock peaks tower above Argentina s Carlini research base in...

Bangladesh arrests another plotter behind cafe siege

DHAKA Bangladeshi police onSaturday said they have arrested an Islamist extremist accused of...

Thai fighter jet crashes at Children's Day show

BANGKOK A Thai military air show for children was marred by tragedy Saturday when a fighter jet...

France sees ‘new step’ for Africa as key Summit opens

BAMAKO France s top diplomat Jean Marc Ayrault struck a defiant tone at a Summit on Friday with...

AU not to recognize Jammeh as Gambian president from Jan. 19

BANJUL The African Union AU will cease to recognize Gambia s Yahya Jammeh as the West African...

Gunfire breaks out ahead of talks on Ivory Coast mutiny deal

ABIDJAN Witnesses said gunfire has broken out in Ivory Coast s second largest city where the...

Suicide bombings kill 2 in Nigeria

YOLA Witnesses say three suicide bombers have exploded at a checkpoint in Nigeria s northeastern...

Japan’s Abe enjoys Duterte’s folksy diplomacy in Philippines

DAVAO Philippines With a visit to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte s bedroom having one of...

Indonesia narcotics chief blames pilots on drugs for crashes

JAKARTA Most of Indonesia s airline accidents have involved pilots who tested positive for drugs...

UN rights envoy in Rakhine to probe Rohingya abuse

SITTWE Myanmar The UN s rights envoy for Myanmar arrived in troubled Rakhine state on Friday for...

Rights watchdog raps Nepal over war crimes

KATMANDU Ten years after the end of Nepal s bloody civil war the Himalayan republic has failed to...

Modi in a spin as he replaces Gandhi as face of India’s homespun cotton

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replaced independence hero Mahatma Gandhi as...

Thailand approves changes to constitution on king’s powers

BANGKOK Thailand s military ruled legislature on Friday approved constitutional changes desired...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Aubameyang, Gabon denied in Cup of Nations opener

LIBREVILLE Juary Soares grabbed a dramatic late equalizer for debutants Guinea Bissau as they...

Audi charms Detroit with stylish Q8 Concept

LONDON Audi managed to pull the crowds at the Detroit Auto Show when it unveiled a sportback Q8...

Rolls-Royce deliveries up 6% to 4,011 cars in 2016

Rolls Royce Motor Cars has announced its second highest ever annual sales result in the marque s...

New regional head of communications for BMW

The BMW Group Regional headquarters in Dubai responsible for BMW and MINI business operations...

Toyota’s gamble

A top Toyota engineer Gill Pratt surprised a high tech minded gathering at the CES Consumer...

Suarez, Messi keep Barca on Madrid’s tail

BARCELONA Luis Suarez scored twice and Lionel Messi continued his sensational form as Barcelona...

Kane sends Spurs second; Arsenal up to third

LONDON Harry Kane plundered a hat trick as Tottenham Hotspur climbed to second place in the...

2 Uighurs arrested in Turkey over nightclub attack

ISTANBUL Turkey has arrested two Chinese nationals of Uighur origin in connection with a mass...

Syrian political opposition says it supports Astana talks

RIYADH The Syrian political opposition said Saturday it supports planned peace talks sponsored by...

26 killed as Yemeni forces push Houthi insurgents back

ADEN Yemen At least 26 Yemeni combatants died in fresh clashes and an air strike as government...

South Africa claims Test series after Sri Lanka collapse

JOHANNESBURG Sri Lanka lost 16 wickets in a day as South Africa s fast bowlers sent them crashing...

Five migrants die in Mediterranean, 750 rescued

ROME Rescuers saved around 750 migrants from rubber and wooden boats in the central Mediterranean...

Abu Sayyaf kidnap gang free Korean, Filipino hostages

JOLO Philippines A South Korean captain and a Filipino crewman abducted by suspected Islamist...

Takata agrees to guilty plea, will pay $1B for hiding airbag defect

DETROIT United States Takata Corp has agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal charge and will...

Trump slams civil rights icon who says his election illegitimate

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump lashed out Saturday at a prominent civil rights icon and...