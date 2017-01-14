  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 min 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Sayyaf kidnap gang free Korean, Filipino hostages

World

Abu Sayyaf kidnap gang free Korean, Filipino hostages

Agence France Presse |

Park Chul-hong (C), skipper of the South Korea-registered carrier DongBang Giant 2, is greeted by former Sulu governor Abdusakur Tan at Jolo airport the southern Philippines after he was freed by militants of the Abu Sayyaf group on Saturday. (REUTERS/Nickee Butlangan)

JOLO, Philippines: A South Korean captain and a Filipino crewman abducted by suspected Islamist militants off the southern Philippines were released on Saturday, authorities said, ending a three-month ordeal where they endured beatings and hunger.
The Philippine military said armed men identifying themselves as Abu Sayyaf militants kidnapped the pair from a South Korean cargo ship in October last year, the first such attack on a large merchant vessel.
Jesus Dureza, a senior aide to President Rodrigo Duterte, fetched the freed hostages in Sulu, a remote archipelago known as a militant hideout, and brought them to Davao, a city about 600 kilometers (370 miles) from Sulu.
The two seafarers were beaten by their captors and forced to sleep in the jungle while eating dried fish and drinking unclean water, Dureza said.
“We were almost hopeless but I am thankful we were able to come home safely,” Filipino crewman Glenn Alindajao, 31, said in a news briefing.
South Korean captain Park Chung-Hung, 38, did not speak with reporters but like Alindajao, appeared weak and grew a beard while in captivity.
The abduction on board the 11,400-ton heavy load carrier Dong Bang Giant 2 occurred just off the southern entry of the Sibutu Passage, a 29-kilometer (18-mile) wide channel used by merchant shipping in transit between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea.
The cargo ship was heading for South Korea from Australia.
The freed captives were flown to the capital Manila on Saturday afternoon to undergo debriefing and a medical examination.
“They were physically maltreated without any provocation,” Dureza told AFP.
“They have been very stressed out. They were moved from one place to another, sometimes sleeping in forests, different houses, eating just dried fish and drinking water from brooks.”
Dureza said the Muslim rebel group the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), which is in peace talks with the government, helped in facilitating the hostages’ release.
The ship’s owners also negotiated for their freedom, according to Dureza, adding that he was not aware if a ransom was paid to Abu Sayyaf, which does not normally free hostages without huge sums of money.
The Abu Sayyaf is a loose network of militants formed in the 1990s with seed money from Osama Bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda network, and has earned millions of dollars from kidnappings-for-ransom.
Abu Sayyaf militants beheaded two Canadian hostages last year after demands for millions of dollars were not met, and released a Norwegian man along with a number of Indonesian and Malaysian sailors after ransoms were believed to be paid.
This week the group released a video showing an elderly German sailor abducted at sea late last year was alive.
The Abu Sayyaf began kidnapping sailors in border waters between Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines last year, taking several dozen hostages.
The spike in abductions sparked Indonesian warnings that the region could become the “next Somalia” and pushed the three neighbors to pledge coordinated patrols.
Dureza said he would recommend that ships have armed security.
Duterte, who took office last year, vowed to destroy the Abu Sayyaf and deployed thousands of extra troops to defeat them.
But the militants have defied more than a decade of similar US-backed offensives, surviving in their mountainous and jungle-clad strongholds in the poverty-plagued southern Philippines.
“The two hostages even planned to escape but they could not. They discovered that the community around is very supportive,” Dureza said.
“They are able to benefit from (the kidnappings).”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

‘Illegitimate election’ remark irks Trump

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump lashed out on Saturday at a prominent civil rights icon...

US Senate investigates Moscow’s meddling in 2016 election

WASHINGTON US senators have launched a probe into Russian spying saying intelligence reports of...

Gambian crisis dominates Mali Summit

BAMAKO Gambian President elect Adama Barrow readied to meet world leaders on Saturday at a Summit...

Polish leaders welcome US troops: ‘We waited for decades’

ZAGAN Polish leaders welcomed US troops to their country on Saturday with the defense minister...

Americans considering Russia a threat: Survey

NEW YORK Americans are more concerned than they were before the 2016 US presidential campaign...

Merkel stresses multilateral approach to solve world problems

BERLIN As she awaits Donald Trump s inauguration German Chancellor Angela Merkel is stressing...

Syrian refugee sues Facebook for ‘defamatory’ posts over selfie with Merkel

LONDON A Syrian refugee whose selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel went viral is suing...

Five migrants die in Mediterranean, 750 rescued

ROME Rescuers saved around 750 migrants from rubber and wooden boats in the central Mediterranean...

Trump slams civil rights icon who says his election illegitimate

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump lashed out Saturday at a prominent civil rights icon and...

Intel panel to examine possible campaign links with Russia

WASHINGTON The Senate Intelligence Committee will investigate possible contacts between Russia...

Climate change shows in shrinking Antarctic snows

CARLINI BASE Antarctica Vast icy rock peaks tower above Argentina s Carlini research base in...

Bangladesh arrests another plotter behind cafe siege

DHAKA Bangladeshi police onSaturday said they have arrested an Islamist extremist accused of...

Thai fighter jet crashes at Children's Day show

BANGKOK A Thai military air show for children was marred by tragedy Saturday when a fighter jet...

France sees ‘new step’ for Africa as key Summit opens

BAMAKO France s top diplomat Jean Marc Ayrault struck a defiant tone at a Summit on Friday with...

AU not to recognize Jammeh as Gambian president from Jan. 19

BANJUL The African Union AU will cease to recognize Gambia s Yahya Jammeh as the West African...

Gunfire breaks out ahead of talks on Ivory Coast mutiny deal

ABIDJAN Witnesses said gunfire has broken out in Ivory Coast s second largest city where the...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

AbbVie concludes training program for pharmacy students

AbbVie a global research based biopharmaceutical company successfully concluded a five week...

Gulf Print & Pack sees 10% growth in 2017

Gulf Print Pack is on track to be 10 percent bigger in 2017 as it prepares to open in Dubai this...

Emerson boosts local manufacturing with new facility in Dammam

Emerson Automation Solutions has opened a new manufacturing facility in Dammam s First Industrial...

RedSeal study examines CEOs’ perception of network security

RedSeal a leader in the cybersecurity analytics market has released the results of a CEO study...

Carrier: Meeting Saudi energy challenges head on

Energy use is a major topic of discussion worldwide and in Saudi Arabia a focus on reducing...

Sennheiser introduces AMBEO VR Mic for content creation

Realizing a gap in audio solutions for the rapidly growing Virtual Reality VR and Augmented...

‘Illegitimate election’ remark irks Trump

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump lashed out on Saturday at a prominent civil rights icon...

US Senate investigates Moscow’s meddling in 2016 election

WASHINGTON US senators have launched a probe into Russian spying saying intelligence reports of...

Takata agrees to plead guilty, will pay $1b for hiding defect

DETROIT Takata Corp has agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal charge and will pay 1 billion...

Moody’s reaches $864m settlement over subprime ratings

WASHINGTON Ratings agency Moody s has agreed to pay nearly 864 million in a settlement with the...

Seagate to cut more than 2,000 China jobs: Reports

BEIJING US hard disk drive manufacturer Seagate Technology will lay off more than 2 000 Chinese...

Oil pipeline safety rule scaled back after cost objections

BILLINGS Montana President Barack Obama s administration scaled back new safety measures for the...

Evaluating Obama’s domestic policies

US President Barack Obama steps down at the age of 55 He will probably live given his healthy...

New joint message from Kremlin and Trump administration

Amid a calculated and proactive realignment by Russia and China ahead of the inauguration of...

Gambian crisis dominates Mali Summit

BAMAKO Gambian President elect Adama Barrow readied to meet world leaders on Saturday at a Summit...