Last updated: 25 min 27 sec ago

  • Five migrants die in Mediterranean, 750 rescued

World

Five migrants die in Mediterranean, 750 rescued

Reuters |

Migrants wait to board the MV Aquarius, after 193 people and two corpses were recovered on Jan. 13, 2017, from international waters in the Mediterranean Sea about 22 miles north of Sabrata, Libya. The MV Aquarius search and rescue vessel operated by MSF and SOS Mediterranee picked up 183 male and 10 female migrants, thought to have originated from African countries including Nigeria, Gambia and Senegal. The migrants are expected to disembark in Italy. (AP Photo/Sima Diab)

ROME: Rescuers saved around 750 migrants from rubber and wooden boats in the central Mediterranean but recovered five dead bodies during the operations, the Italian coast guard said on Saturday.
Coast Guard and naval ships as well as privately owned fishing and merchant vessels rescued the people from six boats in the central Mediterranean over the last 24 hours, a coast guard spokesman said.
He gave no details on the nationalities of those saved or those who died.
Last year a record 181,000 boat migrants, mostly from Africa, reached Italy, according to government figures. The majority paid Libyan people traffickers to make the journey.
2016 was also the deadliest year on record for migrants in the Mediterranean, with almost 5,000 deaths, according to the International Organization for Migration. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

