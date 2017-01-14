Sennheiser introduces AMBEO VR Mic for content creation

Realizing a gap in audio solutions for the rapidly growing Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) markets, Sennheiser has introduced AMBEO VR, a compact easy-to-use handheld mic that is the ideal tool for any professional VR production. Sennheiser also aims to lead the market in the emerging field of VR/AR audio capture through its AMBEO Music Blueprints platform. This dedicated website helps users explore how to record, mix and deliver live music as a truly 3D audio experience.

Until now, VR productions had to record immersive audio with quite complicated microphone set-ups. “3D audio is an integral part of an immersive experience but until now, the complexities associated with this have been daunting. In creating AMBEO VR, we conducted extensive field testing with VR content producers. This helped us identify and address key pain points and thus make the mic as intuitive and user friendly as possible,” said Mig Cardamone, director of Sales and Marketing at Sennheiser Middle East. “With this new product, we hope to engage with VR production agencies, VR content creators, the Ambisonics community as well as studio engineers and owners.”

The AMBEO VR Mic is an Ambisonics microphone that uses four matched capsules in a tetrahedral arrangement.

The handheld microphone comes complete with a split cable with four color-coded and labelled XLR connectors, a Rycote suspension mount and a foam windshield.

Also included is an encoding software that translates the A format file generated from the recording of the four microphone channels into a B format file.

The A to B format encoder will be available in VST, AAX and AU plug-ins for the customer’s preferred digital audio workstation, and as a stand-alone version for Mac and Windows systems.