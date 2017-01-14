Carrier: Meeting Saudi energy challenges head on

Energy use is a major topic of discussion worldwide and in Saudi Arabia a focus on reducing energy consumption has become a priority. At HVACR Expo Saudi 2017, running at the Jeddah Center for Forum & Events on Sunday through Tuesday, high efficiency products and energy savings will take center stage so it is fitting that Carrier, a pioneer in modern air conditioning and among the first HVAC companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is this year’s Platinum Sponsor.

This is the second consecutive year that Carrier has sponsored the event and the company brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in this area. A company known for its deep commitment to energy conservation, Carrier recognizes that green buildings consume 25 percent less energy and 11 percent less water than average commercial buildings and have tailored their products to accommodate this.

“Our research has found that improving the energy efficiency of a company’s building portfolio increases the productivity of existing assets, protecting against future energy price hikes and offering an attractive return on investment,” says Giorgio Elia, vice president, UTC Climate, Controls & Security, Middle East. “The higher initial investment in energy efficient buildings is offset by long-term savings.”

An increased focus on energy efficiency coupled with tougher benchmarks by Saudi Standards, Quality and Metrology Organization (SASO) over the past few years have boosted awareness of energy consumption.

“We believe this will drive advancements and help shape decisions for years to come,” says Elia. “At Carrier, we have sustainability at the core of our engineering philosophy and we pride ourselves on providing energy efficient products at competitive prices. HVAC customers are starting to look at the total cost of ownership rather than the transactional product price, which will eventually drive increased demand for innovation and more energy efficient products.”