  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • RedSeal study examines CEOs’ perception of network security

Corporate News

RedSeal study examines CEOs’ perception of network security

ARAB NEWS |

Ray Rothrock

RedSeal, a leader in the cybersecurity analytics market, has released the results of a CEO study, which surveyed perceptions of — and confidence in — their cybersecurity posture.
The study, based on a survey of 200 chief executive officers from organizations across a host of major industries, including technology, finance, manufacturing, government and retail, found that more than 80 percent of CEOs are confident in their firm’s cybersecurity strategies, despite the fact that security incidents have surged 66 percent year-over-year since 2009, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers’ 2017 Global State of Information Security Survey.
“CEOs are underestimating their companies’ cyber vulnerabilities,” said Ray Rothrock, chairman and CEO of RedSeal. “Their confidence does not square with what we observe. Cyber-attacks are up and financial losses associated with these attacks are increasing dramatically.”
This is a particularly acute problem in the Middle East, where according to PricewaterhouseCoopers’ 2016 report on cybersecurity in the Middle East, companies suffered larger financial losses than their global counterparts as a result of cyber-attacks with 50 percent reporting losses greater than $500,000 as opposed to 33 percent globally.
While CEOs remain confident that their cyber strategies are well-equipped to handle the risks facing their company networks, there is a disconnect between their perception and reality. The RedSeal study found that half of the CEOs still prioritize keeping hackers out of the network, versus just 24 percent who were concerned with building capabilities to deal with hackers who have successfully breached their network's perimeter defenses.
“The new cyber battleground is inside the network, not at the perimeter,” said Rothrock. “Firewalls, virus detectors, and malware scans are required to keep out 99 percent of the bad guys, but the one percent who get in can cripple a firm, critical infrastructure or a government agency.”
The study found that, while 87 percent of CEOs agree that they need a better way to measure the effectiveness of their cybersecurity investments, 84 percent still plan to increase their spending in the next year. A trend reiterated by IDC’s Oct. 2016 prediction that organizations will spend $101.6 billion on cybersecurity software, services, and hardware in 2020, a 38 percent increase from its 2016 spend projections.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Corporate News

AbbVie concludes training program for pharmacy students

AbbVie a global research based biopharmaceutical company successfully concluded a five week...

Gulf Print & Pack sees 10% growth in 2017

Gulf Print Pack is on track to be 10 percent bigger in 2017 as it prepares to open in Dubai this...

Emerson boosts local manufacturing with new facility in Dammam

Emerson Automation Solutions has opened a new manufacturing facility in Dammam s First Industrial...

Carrier: Meeting Saudi energy challenges head on

Energy use is a major topic of discussion worldwide and in Saudi Arabia a focus on reducing...

Sennheiser introduces AMBEO VR Mic for content creation

Realizing a gap in audio solutions for the rapidly growing Virtual Reality VR and Augmented...

Noon to offer hundreds of exclusive fashion brands online

Noon the Middle East s largest online shopping platform will use the high street fashion segment...

DIRC unveils easy payment plans for Mirdif Hills purchases

Dubai Investments Real Estate Company DIRC the real estate arm of Dubai Investments has announced...

Snow City honored for achievements in shopping and retail industry

Snow City received two noteworthy awards at this year s MENA Shopping Center and Retail Awards...

Huawei’s Honor 6X breaks new ground with premium features

Built for the cost conscious yet uncompromising Internet minded millennial the Huawei s Honor 6X...

SABIC set to launch new foam grade

Following the success of Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation s SABIC two foam grades it is...

LEGOLAND Water Park makes a splash in Dubai

LEGOLAND Water Park part of Dubai Parks and Resorts has opened It is the region s largest...

Sanad honors Mobily

Sanad has honored Mobily for its active contribution in supporting the association s work Faiez...

AM:PM by Collectibles launches Omega Flagship Corner

AM PM by Collectibles launched Omega Flagship Corner in Karachi an exciting new addition...

Al-Faisal Institute to hold cultural event on Jan. 15

Al Faisal Institute is organizing a cultural evening titled Humanitarian activities in the...

Hyundai set to bring driverless technology to Saudi Arabia’s roads

A wave of advanced automotive technology will soon make itself felt on Saudi Arabia s roads said...

Etihad Airways introduces third daily flight to Riyadh

Etihad Airways is introducing a third daily flight on the Abu Dhabi Riyadh route effective Feb 1...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Bypassing Obama, Russia invites Trump team to Syria talks

WASHINGTON Russia has invited Donald Trump s incoming administration to attend upcoming Syrian...

26 killed as Hadi forces push Houthis back

ADEN At least 26 Yemeni fighters died in fresh clashes and an air strike as government forces...

Top brass: KSA determined to prevent Daesh from destabilizing world

RIYADH Saudi Arabia will host in Riyadh on Sunday a conference of heads of the general staff of...

Spanish king to hold talks in Riyadh today on key Mideast issues

RIYADH King Salman will hold talks with King Felipe VI of Spain here on Sunday The talks will...

Saudi campaign brings winter relief to Syrian refugees

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign to support the Syrian refugees has distributed relief aid to...

Sudan thanks Saudi Arabia for helping lift sanctions

RIYADH Sudanese officials have acknowledged that Saudi Arabia went the extra mile to help to lift...

Kingdom to share stem-cell transplant experience

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and other regional countries will showcase their experience in stem cell...

Morocco praises Saudi measures for Haj pilgrims

RIYADH A senior Moroccan official has praised Saudi Arabia s Haj and Umrah Ministry and the...

Islamic figures hail King’s efforts to unify Muslims

RIYADH Scholars preachers and Islamic figures in various Muslim countries have praised the...

Dina Powell, Trump’s first Arab-American appointee, draws bipartisan praise

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump has been heavily criticized this week for...

India can play a ‘key role’ in economic transformation of Saudi Arabia: Envoy

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has invited India to play a key role in its economic transformation as it...

Saudi Aviation Club celebrates 16th anniversary

Riyadh The Saudi Aviation Club SAC one of the most prestigious aviation clubs in the world has...

IDB pledges support for Niger’s food security, energy programs

RIYADH The Islamic Development Bank IDB pledged support for Niger during a meeting between IDB...

Over 1 million students to sit for mid-year exams

RIYADH More than 1 million general education students across Saudi Arabia especially in...

AbbVie concludes training program for pharmacy students

AbbVie a global research based biopharmaceutical company successfully concluded a five week...