Emerson boosts local manufacturing with new facility in Dammam

Emerson Automation Solutions has opened a new manufacturing facility in Dammam’s First Industrial City to expand its local manufacturing, project execution and service capabilities.

The 1,100-sq.m facility in Dammam will provide engineering, staging, commissioning, operational support, maintenance support, repair, field services and training support to customers in the manufacturing hub of Saudi Arabia’s eastern region.

It will be dedicated for control and safety systems, reliability technologies and remote automation solutions for wellheads, pipelines and terminals.

The facility has the capability to manufacture integrated control and safety system components including network devices, workstations, controllers, and I/O modules, and perform simultaneous staging of up to 100 system cabinets. This will help customers to shorten project schedules and efficiently test systems for faster commissioning and start-up.

“Emerson is committed to investing in local resources and facilities in the Kingdom,” said David Kraft, vice president of Emerson Plantweb Solutions Group for Middle East and Africa. “Strengthening our local manufacturing capabilities will allow us to implement and deliver solutions to our customers more quickly, create new jobs, contribute in the development of the country’s manufacturing sector, and further increase our Saudization, which is currently at 59 percent.”

Kraft added, “We take pride that we are leasing this facility from the Prince Sultan Fund for Women’s Development, a non-profit aiming to empower Saudi women to contribute to the overall national development. This echoes Emerson’s commitment to creating a global workforce that embraces diversity and inclusion.”

In addition to Dammam, Emerson has facilities in Alkhobar and Jubail and is building a Technology and Collaboration Center in Dhahran Techno Valley.

To be inaugurated later this year, the Dhahran facility will be home to research, development and training facilities, and will launch collaborative programs with emerging local talent from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and King Abdullah University of Science & Technology as well as with Saudi Aramco and other local stakeholders.