  Gulf Print & Pack sees 10% growth in 2017

Gulf Print & Pack sees 10% growth in 2017

Gulf Print & Pack, the Middle East’s flagship show for the commercial and package printing sector, returns with many of the leading manufacturers and a wealth of first time exhibitors this year.

Gulf Print & Pack is on track to be 10 percent bigger in 2017 as it prepares to open in Dubai this March. The Middle East’s flagship show for the commercial and package printing sector returns with many of the leading manufacturers and a wealth of first time exhibitors, accounting for the expected growth in this year’s edition.
Taking place on March 26-29 at the Za’abeel Halls at the Dubai World Trade Center, Gulf Print & Pack will showcase the latest technologies and consumables from across the entire field of printing. Confirmed major players taking part in the exhibition in 2017 include: AFRA, Ali Alhashemi Trading Co, Bobst, Canon, Heliozid and Prestige Graphics. The lineup of first-time exhibitors includes Barberan, Holoprint Security Solutions, Imaging Care, Konica Minolta, PACFORT Packaging and Sun Papers & Labels.
Displaying the newest in multi-substrate presses, ink systems, wide and narrow format digital presses, laser die-cutting, 3D printing, smart labels and packaging, web-to-print software and product decoration, Gulf Print & Pack is aimed at printers, brand owners and designers. Registration is now open and attendance is free for those interested to find out about the latest in the commercial and package printing sector.
The show will showcase the latest solutions and tools available for producing printed items across a range of categories: Brochures, cartons and boxes, flexible packaging, labels, magazines, newspapers, pouches, reports, security and transactional materials. In addition to new product demonstrations and displays, trade buyers will also be able to gain and share knowledge and use the event’s exhibitors to help troubleshoot the varied issues facing their businesses.
Lisa Milburn, managing director of Gulf Print & Pack said: “The Middle East print industry is investment-rich and offers good growth prospects for printers over the coming years. At the heart of Gulf Print & Pack are the new technologies and innovations launching into the sector because they will ultimately help optimize quality and standards, make production more efficient, overheads leaner and businesses more profitable. Visitors will be able to see new products and machinery in action and network in close proximity with some of the biggest and most influential suppliers operating in today’s marketplace. This year’s show also promises to highlight opportunities for entering niche markets, ways to add value and make businesses more sustainable.”
Visitor entry to the expo is free and pre-registration can be made by visiting www.gulfprintpack.com.

