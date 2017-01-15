Over 1 million students to sit for mid-year exams

RIYADH: More than 1 million general education students across Saudi Arabia, especially in intermediate and secondary schools, will today (Sunday) sit for their first semester exams.

In Riyadh, some 461,841 male and female students will take their exams, signaling the end of the first term of the academic year.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Manie, director general of education in the Riyadh region, said the Education Department has finalized all preparations to ensure a smooth process for the exams. All educational supervisors were instructed to conduct field visits to exam centers and submit daily reports, he said.

For his part, Al-Shinaibir Hamad, assistant director general of Education for School Affairs, reaffirmed the preparedness of schools in terms of school transport and canteens.

Regarding the timing of the exams, the head of exams, Ayman Al-Rikban, said exams of the morning schools (regular classes) will begin at 7:30 a.m. while night school students will begin their exams at 3:45 p.m.

For his part, the head of school safety, Hamidi Al-Inizi, affirmed the preparedness of emergency teams from all schools and their quick ability to contact concerned security organs to deal with any exam-related incidents.

In Madinah, meanwhile, the education administration has completed preparations to receive more than 300,000 students for their mid-year exams, the head of education, Nasir bin Abdullah Al-Abdulkarim, said.

In the meantime, school health management is geared to provide all services to male and female students during the exam period in cooperation with the Madinah Health Directorate and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA).

Regarding security, Madinah Police have implemented a security and traffic plan to facilitate the smooth arrival of teachers and students to their respective schools.

In Qunfudah Province, in Makkah region, 28,000 male and female students in both intermediate and secondary schools will have their mid-year tests today (Sunday), the head of education, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Zahmi, said.

In Amlaj Province, Tabuk region, all arrangements have been completed to receive more than 7,000 intermediate and secondary school students for their first semester exams, Hashim Mohammed Al-Sharif, the head of education, said.

In Jeddah Province, Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Thaqafi, the director general of education, said all concerned departments have completed their plans to oversee the progress of the exams where 750 supervisors were prepared to give support to school principals and prepare daily reports on the exams.

In Marai Al-Barqi, the director of education in Baqiq, in the Eastern Province, said preparations were in full swing to receive more than 6,000 intermediate and secondary students for their mid-year exams.

In the Asir region, more than 112,000 students will take their mid-year exams with more than 350 male and female supervisors entrusted to follow the progress of the exams, the head of education in the Asir region, Jalawi Al-Karkaman, said.

In Qurayyat Province, in the Jawf region, some 20,000 students are ready to sit for their first semester exams, said Mohammed Abdullah Al-Thubaiti, the director of education.