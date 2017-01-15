IDB pledges support for Niger’s food security, energy programs

RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) pledged support for Niger during a meeting between IDB President Bandar Hajjar and Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou, who left Saudi Arabia on Friday after a successful official visit.

King Salman received the president at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Wednesday, and honored him with the King Abdulaziz Medal. Issoufou also met other Saudi officials, including Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.

Jeddah Gov. Prince Mishaal bin Majid, Nigerien Ambassador Oumarou Sonrhai and other civil and military officials saw off Issoufou at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

During his official visit, Issoufou met with Hajar in the latter’s office in Jeddah to boost bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the IDB affirmed its commitment to supporting the Niger government in ensuring food security and the development of the country’s energy and transport sectors.

Hajar commended Issoufou for his efforts to diversify his country’s economy through business reforms, and said the IDB will work on key proposals submitted by Niger for socioeconomic development.

Issoufou thanked the IDB for its support over the years. Since 1974, when Niger joined the IDB, the latter has provided $760 million worth of financing to the country.

“The priority of my government is in food security, education, health care and water supply,” Issoufou told Hajar, adding: “Niger is ready to provide a platform for the development of Islamic finance in sub-Saharan Africa.”

Issoufou asked Hajar for the IDB’s support in developing Waqf (endowment) in order to further efforts to eradicate poverty in Niger.

The IDB pledge of support is in addition to agreements with Saudi Arabia during Issoufou’s visit, including security, construction of primary schools in Niger and economic cooperation.