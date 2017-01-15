Saudi Aviation Club celebrates 16th anniversary

Riyadh: The Saudi Aviation Club (SAC), one of the most prestigious aviation clubs in the world, has celebrated its 16th anniversary.

The club, headquartered in Thumamah, Riyadh, offers a variety of aviation activities, including radio-controlled aircraft, parachuting and gliding.

The club organizes local air shows and aviation tournaments. Its members also participate in international tournaments.

Among the most prominent activities is the Third Forum for General Aviation, which was launched at the club’s headquarters recently.

The forum is an important annual event for aviation fans, aircraft owners and economic sectors that operate in this field. It allows aviation amateurs, from various Saudi regions and other Gulf states, to meet every year to exchange expertise.

The SAC was set up in December 2000 as an independent nonprofit entity to promote aeronautical sciences and encourage public participation in aviation.

It recently became affiliated to the Civil Aviation Authority.

The club’s members can enjoy their hobbies freely within specific areas, and are allowed to take part in local and international competitions.

The club’s aim is to improve and encourage personal aviation activities and recreational sports in accordance with the highest safety standards.