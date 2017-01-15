Islamic figures hail King’s efforts to unify Muslims

RIYADH: Scholars, preachers and Islamic figures in various Muslim countries have praised the efforts of King Salman to unify Muslims and advocate their causes.

They commended the large expansions carried out in the Two Holy Mosques to increase pilgrims’ comfort during Haj and Umrah.

Sheikh Mohammed Abdul Khabier Azad, imam and preacher at the Royal Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, described the decisions taken by King Salman since he took the reins of government as wise and rational, adding that they “changed the course of history for the good of the nation.”

Azad said Muslims support the significant Saudi contribution to the fight against terrorism.

Dr. Mamadou Bamba Ndiaye, former Senegalese minister of religious affairs, praised the considerable and ongoing efforts by King Salman with regard to the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.

“The approval of the increase in the number of pilgrims for this year by 20 percent from previous years has rejoiced millions of Muslims in various parts of the globe,” he said.