Morocco praises Saudi measures for Haj pilgrims

RIYADH: A senior Moroccan official has praised Saudi Arabia’s Haj and Umrah Ministry, and the Mutawif Association for Pilgrims of Arab countries, for measures being taken to ensure the comfort and safety of pilgrims.

Ahmed Al-Qastas, president of the Morocco Pilgrims’ Affairs Bureau, also said 31,000 Moroccans would arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform Haj this year.

He held talks recently with Abbas bin Abdulghani Qattan, board director of the association, to discuss arrangements to serve Moroccan pilgrims. Mohammad bin Hasan Maajini, deputy chairman of the association, and other board members were also present at the meeting.

“The meeting discussed the mechanism to designate camps for pilgrims from Morocco at the Mina holy site,” said Al-Qastas, commending Saudi efforts to boost Haj services.

He said media awareness programs and workshops were being conducted in Morocco to familiarize pilgrims with Haj rituals.

Qattan said such early meetings with the offices of pilgrim affairs will help boost the level of services provided.

He said discussion topics included the electronic tracking system, reception ceremony, accommodation and compliance with grouping schedules.