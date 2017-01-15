  • Search form

  Kingdom to share stem-cell transplant experience

Saudi Arabia

Kingdom to share stem-cell transplant experience

Arab News |

The conference will discuss the latest developments in stem-cell research. (Reuters)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and other regional countries will showcase their experience in stem-cell transplantation at the fourth Worldwide Network for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (WBMT) workshop and symposium on Sunday.
The King Faisal Specialist Hospital is organizing the three-day conference in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WTO) and 15 specialized global associations.
Around 100 local and international speakers will take part in the event at the hospital’s headquarters in Riyadh.
The conference aims to share experiences among countries of the Middle East and North Africa that have existing programs in the field of bone-marrow and stem-cell transplantation, to strengthen and develop their potential, participate in research and learn about the latest developments.
Firas Al-Falih, hematology and stem-cell transplantation expert at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, said the conference is taking place in collaboration with the Health Ministry.
He added that the conference will be divided into eight workshops discussing ways to develop bone-marrow and stem-cell transplantation in developing countries, the requirements needed to start such programs, current indicators of stem-cell transplantation for adults and children, choosing stem-cell donors, methods to verify donation safety, training and dissemination of knowledge related to bone-marrow and stem-cell transplantation, training and educating nursing staff, methods of examining tissue, the best source to collect stem cells, and complications of transplantation, including infectious diseases.

