Saudi campaign brings winter relief to Syrian refugees

AMMAN: The Saudi National Campaign to support the Syrian refugees has distributed relief aid to thousands of refugees in Irbid, Mafreq and Al-Zarqa as a part of the initiative.

About 11,300 people have benefited from the campaign that targets the disabled, orphans, elders and widows and other needy people.

The campaign has distributed the winter needs of blankets, cardigans, hats, jackets and other relief materials that covers their needs in the cold weather under the “My brother, Your Health is Important to Me, 4 ” seasonal program.

Dr. Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al-Samhan, regional director of Saudi National Campaign, said the campaign will continue to assist displaced Syrian families in Syria, Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon to ease their suffering.

He said that all humanitarian assistance to the Syrians is a response to the directives of the government of the King Salman.