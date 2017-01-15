  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 min 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Robot arms replace factory hands

Business & Economy

Robot arms replace factory hands

AFP |

Staff program a robot arm by Nachi Robotic Systems at the International Robot Exhibition in Tokyo. (REUTERS)

PARIS: Donald Trump has been crowing as companies including Ford renounce plans to move factories to Mexico. But the main beneficiaries of this shift back to the US aren’t saying much by way of celebration — industrial robots don’t tend to speak.
While globalization’s detractors blame countries such as China and Mexico for stealing the factory jobs of the West, experts point to less obvious culprits which are harder to scapegoat and to overcome in an interconnected economy with complex supply chains.
Since US manufacturing employment peaked in the late 1970s, according to Michael Hicks of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University in Indiana, “95 percent of job losses were due to productivity improvements including automation and computer technology, rather than trade.”
Indiana is one of the rust-belt states where Trump triumphed in November, and the president-elect has promised a punitive border tax against outsourcing companies as he bids to become “the greatest jobs producer that God ever created.”
But while the US economy is pumping out manufactured goods in record volumes, it is achieving that feat with 7.3 million fewer factory hands than in 1979, government figures show.
Automation has transformed the productivity of manufacturing since industrial robots first started painting, cutting, welding and assembling in the 1960s.
And experts point to more recent innovations such as artificial intelligence, management apps and 3D printing as new threats to shop-floor workers as well as to white-collar staff.
Hicks — who has known former Indiana governor Mike Pence, Trump’s incoming vice president, for years — dismissed recent announcements by Ford, Indiana air-conditioning brand Carrier and others as “political theater.”
“The apparent change of heart of these American companies is due to the hard math of expected tax cuts and regulatory changes (under the Trump administration),” he told AFP in a phone interview, noting that under company projections, robots rather than wages will account for the bulk of planned investment that is being redirected from Mexico to the US.
Vows to renegotiate trade pacts, or declare China a currency cheat, played well for Trump on the campaign trail but trends such as automation have already rendered much low-skilled US labor obsolete.
The total output of US manufacturing rose more than 250 percent from 1980 to 2015, but its workforce slumped by roughly 40 percent in that time, according to analysis by the Brookings Institution in Washington.
“These diverging lines — which reflect the sector’s improved productivity — highlight a huge problem with Trump’s promises to help workers by reshoring millions of manufacturing jobs,” Brookings expert Mark Muro wrote in a blog post.
“America is already producing a lot. And in any event, the return of more manufacturing won’t bring back many jobs because the labor is increasingly being done by robots.”
Annual data from the International Federation of Robotics show an inexorable rise in the worldwide use of industrial robots. China is now the biggest market for them.
Even if jobs did return, Western consumers are likely to balk at paying the higher prices that companies would have to charge to reflect the higher input prices — everything from wages to property leases and electricity tariffs — of making those goods at home.
Take television manufacturing. Had that stayed in America, experts say, each set would cost hundreds of dollars more than they do now on average, limiting their affordability. Households would have stuck with one TV in the living room, instead of several dotted around the home.
“Trade doesn’t kill jobs, it protects consumption,” Hicks said, while also stressing that globalization had created millions more jobs in Western nations’ services and logistics sectors than it has destroyed in industry.
So if those manufacturing jobs are gone forever — and new developments such as machine learning and nanotechnology portend a “Fourth Industrial Revolution” — what can be done to assure the future of workers in the developed world?
Some ideas are in their policy infancy, such as a universal basic income, but others are well-known and perhaps more pressing than ever, including better education and re-training.
Such discussions will inform the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, coming up in the same week that sees Trump inaugurated as the 45th US president on January 20.
“We are at some kind of turning point in history,” WEF founder Klaus Schwab said. “We need new concepts. We cannot have just populist solutions.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

AbbVie concludes training program for pharmacy students

AbbVie a global research based biopharmaceutical company successfully concluded a five week...

Gulf Print & Pack sees 10% growth in 2017

Gulf Print Pack is on track to be 10 percent bigger in 2017 as it prepares to open in Dubai this...

Emerson boosts local manufacturing with new facility in Dammam

Emerson Automation Solutions has opened a new manufacturing facility in Dammam s First Industrial...

RedSeal study examines CEOs’ perception of network security

RedSeal a leader in the cybersecurity analytics market has released the results of a CEO study...

Carrier: Meeting Saudi energy challenges head on

Energy use is a major topic of discussion worldwide and in Saudi Arabia a focus on reducing...

Sennheiser introduces AMBEO VR Mic for content creation

Realizing a gap in audio solutions for the rapidly growing Virtual Reality VR and Augmented...

Takata agrees to plead guilty, will pay $1b for hiding defect

DETROIT Takata Corp has agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal charge and will pay 1 billion...

Moody’s reaches $864m settlement over subprime ratings

WASHINGTON Ratings agency Moody s has agreed to pay nearly 864 million in a settlement with the...

Seagate to cut more than 2,000 China jobs: Reports

BEIJING US hard disk drive manufacturer Seagate Technology will lay off more than 2 000 Chinese...

Oil pipeline safety rule scaled back after cost objections

BILLINGS Montana President Barack Obama s administration scaled back new safety measures for the...

Abe pushes Pacific trade deal in Australia

SYDNEY Japan and Australia will work together to ensure the Trans Pacific Partnership TPP free...

EU Brexit negotiator warns of risk to financial stability

BRUSSELS The EU s chief Brexit negotiator warned Saturday the bloc must be aware of the risk to...

Governments grapple with globalization backlash: Analysts

PARIS Governments stung by the political backlash from disgruntled voters left worse off by three...

China braces to fight air pollution

BEIJING Beijing s air quality target for 2017 is more than double the acceptable standard set by...

Oil sands must be phased out: Trudeau

OTTAWA Canada must phase out Alberta s oil sands and end the country s dependence on hydrocarbons...

‘Indonesia will not flood nickel market’

JAKARTA Indonesia s abrupt easing of a three year ban on nickel ore exports will not flood the...

Around Arab News

France says ‘serious consequences’ if US embassy moves to Jerusalem

PARIS French Foreign Minister Jean Marc Ayrault said Sunday that if US President elect Donald...

US ‘hostility’ grows despite nuclear deal: Iranian official

TEHRAN US hostility to Iran is growing day by day despite Tehran s nuclear deal a senior Iranian...

Israel tank fire hits Hamas post in response to gunfire

JERUSALEM Israeli tank fire hit a Hamas post in the Gaza Strip on Sunday after gunfire from the...

Britain’s May to call for national unity in major Brexit speech

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May will use a major speech on Brexit next week to call on Britons...

German plane from Oman lands in Kuwait over bomb threat

KUWAIT CITY A Germany bound Eurowings passenger flight from Oman landed in Kuwait on Sunday over...

Duterte orders troops to blast militants and their hostages

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he has ordered his troops to bomb extremists who...

Robot arms replace factory hands

PARIS Donald Trump has been crowing as companies including Ford renounce plans to move factories...

Amazon's Gandhi flip-flops spark anger in India

NEW DELHI Flip flops bearing the face of India s independence icon Mahatma Gandhi for sale on...

E-waste rising dangerously in Asia: UN study

MANILA Electronic waste is rising sharply across Asia as higher incomes allow hundreds of...

Bypassing Obama, Russia invites Trump team to Syria talks

WASHINGTON Russia has invited Donald Trump s incoming administration to attend upcoming Syrian...

26 killed as Hadi forces push Houthis back

ADEN At least 26 Yemeni fighters died in fresh clashes and an air strike as government forces...

Top brass: KSA determined to prevent Daesh from destabilizing world

RIYADH Saudi Arabia will host in Riyadh on Sunday a conference of heads of the general staff of...

Spanish king to hold talks in Riyadh today on key Mideast issues

RIYADH King Salman will hold talks with King Felipe VI of Spain here on Sunday The talks will...

Saudi campaign brings winter relief to Syrian refugees

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign to support the Syrian refugees has distributed relief aid to...

Sudan thanks Saudi Arabia for helping lift sanctions

RIYADH Sudanese officials have acknowledged that Saudi Arabia went the extra mile to help to lift...

Kingdom to share stem-cell transplant experience

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and other regional countries will showcase their experience in stem cell...