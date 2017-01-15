  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 43 min 49 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Britain’s May to call for national unity in major Brexit speech

World

Britain’s May to call for national unity in major Brexit speech

Reuters |

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a press conference at 10 Downing Street. (AFP)

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May will use a major speech on Brexit next week to call on Britons to reject the acrimony of last year’s referendum and unite around the vision of a Britain more open to the world, her office said on Sunday. 
May intends to kick off the formal process of negotiating the terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union by the end of March, but has given little away about what deal she will be seeking, frustrating some investors, businesses and lawmakers.
She is due to make a speech in London on Tuesday before an audience including foreign diplomats as well as Britain’s own Brexit negotiating team and other senior officials, May’s Downing Street office said in a statement.
It said she would stress the need for Britons, who voted for Brexit by 52 to 48 percent in last June’s referendum after a deeply divisive campaign, to unite around common goals such as protecting and enhancing workers’ rights.
“Now we need to put an end to the division and the language associated with it — ‘Leaver’ and ‘Remainer’ and all the accompanying insults — and unite to make a success of Brexit and build a truly global Britain,” May is expected to say.
Her comments came as finance minister Philip Hammond said Britain could change its economic model to regain competitiveness if it were to leave the EU without an agreement on market access.
Those comments, from an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, were interpreted as a warning that Britain could use its corporate tax as a form of leverage in Brexit negotiations.
“He appears to be making a sort of threat to the European community,” said Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party. “It seems to me a recipe for some kind of trade war with Europe in the future.”
Nevertheless, Corbyn said he would not block the triggering of ‘Article 50’ — the legal process of leaving the EU. An upcoming legal ruling could insist that May gets parliamentary approval for her plan to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.
“CLEAN AND HARD BREXIT“?
The extracts of May’s speech did not say whether she would reveal her stance on one of the key questions: whether she will try and keep Britain within the European single market or customs union or, if not, what level of access she will aim for.
The Sunday Times and other newspapers said the speech would signal that Britain was seeking a “clean and hard” Brexit, which would involve leaving the single market and the customs union.
The report cited an unnamed source in May’s office who said her words were likely to cause a market correction. A spokesman from May’s office told Reuters the reports were speculation and did not comment further.
The problem for Britain is that the EU is likely to insist on freedom of movement for EU citizens in return for full access to the single market, while many of those who voted for Brexit did so precisely in order to be able to restrict immigration.
May’s speech will be closely watched by financial markets for information on which of these divergent goals she will prioritise.
After she said in a TV interview a week ago that post-Brexit Britain would not be able to keep “bits” of its EU membership, the pound fell sharply as the comment was interpreted as signalling a clean break from the single market.
In a separate Sunday Times article, Brexit minister David Davis wrote that Britain would consider ways to extend or smooth the exit process to provide certainty for businesses.
“If it proves necessary, we have said we will consider time for implementation of new arrangements,” he wrote.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Paris meet tells Israel, Palestine: Refrain from unilateral steps

PARIS A Middle East peace conference in Paris on Sunday warned Israel and the Palestinians...

Gambia’s president-elect in Senegal ‘until his inauguration’

DAKAR The inauguration of Gambia s president elect Adama Barrow will go ahead this week his...

Myanmar Muslims hope UN envoy’s visit will bring change

KYEE KAN PYIN Myanmar Muslim villagers in western Myanmar s troubled Rakhine state said Sunday...

Brazil prison clash: Police expect death toll to rise

SAO PAULO Brazilian police on Sunday entered a prison in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do...

Roadside bomb kills seven Afghan civilians

JALALABAD At least seven civilians including a woman and three children were killed when their...

50 militants arrested, says Chechen leader

MOSCOW Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday his forces had detained more than 50...

Duterte threatens martial law

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to impose martial rule to prosecute...

Japan, Indonesia vow deeper ties

BOGOR Indonesia Japan and Indonesia on Sunday affirmed a deepening of economic and political ties...

Bodies of 7 migrants found off Spain’s southern coast

MADRID Seven migrants have been found dead off the southern Spanish coast this weekend a Spanish...

‘Trump has no plans to meet Putin’

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump plans to hold a Summit with Russian leader Vladimir...

Kerry meets Vietnam War foe

CA MAU Vietnam Viet Cong veteran Vo Ban Tam remembers the first time he crossed paths with John...

May to call for national unity in major Brexit speech

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May will use a major speech on Brexit next week to call on Britons...

Crisis warnings sound as EU gears up for new migrant wave

VALLETTA Malta Tens of thousands of people seeking better lives are expected to trek across...

China again rejects Trump’s suggestion to negotiate Taiwan

BEIJING China s foreign ministry on Sunday again rejected President elect Donald Trump s...

CIA director warns Trump to watch what he says, be careful on Russia

WASHINGTON Outgoing CIA Director John Brennan on Sunday issued a stern parting rebuke to...

Serbia warns intervention in Kosovo amid Balkan train row

BELGRADE Serbia Fueling tensions in the Balkans Serbia warned Kosovo on Sunday it will defend...

Around Arab News

Paris meet tells Israel, Palestine: Refrain from unilateral steps

PARIS A Middle East peace conference in Paris on Sunday warned Israel and the Palestinians...

Iran ‘will not renegotiate N-deal’

DUBAI TEHRAN Iran will not renegotiate its nuclear agreement with world powers even if it faces...

Davos has potential to be more than just hot air in a cold climate

Travelers from the Arabian Gulf to the World Economic Forum s WEF 47th annual meeting which kicks...

Royal visit a boost to Saudi-Spanish ties

RIYADH The three day visit to Saudi Arabia by Spain s King Felipe Vl is a shot in the arm for...

Kingdom-Spain ties: Both countries share common stances on many issues

RIYADH Saudi Spanish relations are based not only on traditional friendship and mutual respect...

Outstanding results for talented Saudi students in Malaysia camp

RIYADH Students from the Talented Center are representing Saudi Arabia at the global camp in...

Health Ministry, Umm Al-Qura sign pilgrims safety agreement

JEDDAH Minister of Health Tawfiq Al Rabiah and Dr Bakri bin M atoog bin Bakri Assas president of...

SEHAI signs accord with 8 firms to employ graduates

RIYADH The Saudi Electronics for Home Appliances Institute SEHAI recently signed agreements with...

Trainees express satisfaction at training at TVTC colleges and institutes

RIYADH A recent study issued by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC showed...

Saudi student survives attack in US

JEDDAH Saudi student Mohammad Zaid Al Fadheel has survived an attack in the US state of Kentucky...

Tadawul: Insurance stocks gain strength

DUBAI The Tadawul All Share Index TASI added 0 1 percent on Sunday Nine of the top 10 performers...

FM sector in Saudi Arabia is worth $20-$29 billion

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is the largest facilities management FM market in the Gulf representing some...

E-waste rising dangerously in Asia: UN study

MANILA Electronic waste is rising sharply across Asia as higher incomes allow hundreds of...

Britain threatens to undercut EU if Brexit plan fails

LONDON Britain warned Sunday it might undercut the EU economically if it cannot obtain both...

Kerry urges Trump administration to attend Syria peace talks

PARIS US Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday urged the incoming Trump administration to...

Iraqi forces clear Mosul University of remaining militants

BAGHDAD Iraqi special forces swept through the campus of Mosul University on Sunday to clear it...