  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • US ‘hostility’ grows despite nuclear deal: Iranian official

Middle-East

US ‘hostility’ grows despite nuclear deal: Iranian official

AFP |

An Iranian woman walks along a street past a mosaic mural, on the first anniversary of the nuclear agreement, in the capital Tehran. (AFP)

TEHRAN: US “hostility” to Iran is growing day by day despite Tehran’s nuclear deal, a senior Iranian official said Sunday, ahead of the first anniversary of the historic accord.
“The United States has done whatever it can to slow down Iran’s progress” after the deal, said Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the chief Iranian negotiator in the agreement that took effect on January 16 last year.
“In the last 12 months, we have witnessed delays and the disrespecting of promises by the US and some countries. Their hostility increases by the day,” Araghchi told reporters.
The agreement between Tehran and six world powers saw a range of international sanctions lifted in exchange for limits on Iran’s nuclear program.
Iran has seen a rise in oil exports and increased investment in manufacturing since it came into force.
But Iranian officials have accused Washington of failing to abide by the deal, including with a raft of other sanctions related to non-nuclear issues that have helped deter major Western banks from returning to Iran.
US President-elect Donald Trump vowed during last year’s campaign to tear up the agreement, considered a key victory for President Barack Obama.
Araghchi said it made little difference who was in the White House as international law required Washington to implement the deal.
“Whether its Obama or Trump, the US president is committed to canceling laws that are against it,” Araghchi said, adding that there would be no further discussions with US officials.
“Our nuclear negotiations with the Americans are finalized and we have no other political talks with them,” he said. “In our view, everything is over.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iran ‘will not renegotiate N-deal’

DUBAI TEHRAN Iran will not renegotiate its nuclear agreement with world powers even if it faces...

Kerry urges Trump administration to attend Syria peace talks

PARIS US Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday urged the incoming Trump administration to...

Iraqi forces clear Mosul University of remaining militants

BAGHDAD Iraqi special forces swept through the campus of Mosul University on Sunday to clear it...

Jordan’s king reshuffles Cabinet amid growing security challenges

AMMAN Jordan s King Abdallah reshuffled his Cabinet but retained Hani Mulki as prime minister on...

Yemen shelling kills Saudi soldier on border

RIYADH Shelling from Yemen has killed a Saudi soldier on the Kingdom s southern border the...

Major powers warn Israel, Palestinians against unilateral measures harmful to peace

PARIS Some 70 countries on Sunday reaffirmed that only a two state solution between Israelis and...

Shelling of displaced shelter kills 12, say Syrian opposition

BEIRUT Syrian government forces shelled a village in a rebel controlled area near Damascus on...

Jordan interior, foreign ministers unseated in reshuffle

AMMAN Jordan s interior minister was replaced Sunday after criticism following a deadly jihadist...

Mosul University fully liberated by Iraqi troops

BAGHDAD US backed Iraqi government troops on Sunday fully liberated the sprawling complex of...

UAE, British in naval exercise amid Gulf tensions with Iran

DUBAI United Arab Emirates Naval forces of the United Arab Emirates and Britain have started an...

Israel tank fire hits Hamas post in response to gunfire

JERUSALEM Israeli tank fire hit a Hamas post in the Gaza Strip on Sunday after gunfire from the...

German plane from Oman lands in Kuwait over bomb threat

KUWAIT CITY A Germany bound Eurowings passenger flight from Oman landed in Kuwait on Sunday over...

26 killed as Hadi forces push Houthis back

ADEN At least 26 Yemeni fighters died in fresh clashes and an air strike as government forces...

Top brass: KSA determined to prevent Daesh from destabilizing world

RIYADH Saudi Arabia will host in Riyadh on Sunday a conference of heads of the general staff of...

Move to lift Sudan curbs came after Trump approval, months of talks

KHARTOUM The Obama administration s preliminary decision to ease sanctions on Sudan came with the...

Daesh designs to resort to chemical warfare uncovered in Mosul

MOSUL Iraqi forces on Saturday retook Mosul s university from Daesh the latest key advance in...

Around Arab News

Paris meet tells Israel, Palestine: Refrain from unilateral steps

PARIS A Middle East peace conference in Paris on Sunday warned Israel and the Palestinians...

Iran ‘will not renegotiate N-deal’

DUBAI TEHRAN Iran will not renegotiate its nuclear agreement with world powers even if it faces...

Davos has potential to be more than just hot air in a cold climate

Travelers from the Arabian Gulf to the World Economic Forum s WEF 47th annual meeting which kicks...

Royal visit a boost to Saudi-Spanish ties

RIYADH The three day visit to Saudi Arabia by Spain s King Felipe Vl is a shot in the arm for...

Kingdom-Spain ties: Both countries share common stances on many issues

RIYADH Saudi Spanish relations are based not only on traditional friendship and mutual respect...

Outstanding results for talented Saudi students in Malaysia camp

RIYADH Students from the Talented Center are representing Saudi Arabia at the global camp in...

Health Ministry, Umm Al-Qura sign pilgrims safety agreement

JEDDAH Minister of Health Tawfiq Al Rabiah and Dr Bakri bin M atoog bin Bakri Assas president of...

SEHAI signs accord with 8 firms to employ graduates

RIYADH The Saudi Electronics for Home Appliances Institute SEHAI recently signed agreements with...

Trainees express satisfaction at training at TVTC colleges and institutes

RIYADH A recent study issued by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC showed...

Saudi student survives attack in US

JEDDAH Saudi student Mohammad Zaid Al Fadheel has survived an attack in the US state of Kentucky...

Tadawul: Insurance stocks gain strength

DUBAI The Tadawul All Share Index TASI added 0 1 percent on Sunday Nine of the top 10 performers...

FM sector in Saudi Arabia is worth $20-$29 billion

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is the largest facilities management FM market in the Gulf representing some...

E-waste rising dangerously in Asia: UN study

MANILA Electronic waste is rising sharply across Asia as higher incomes allow hundreds of...

Britain threatens to undercut EU if Brexit plan fails

LONDON Britain warned Sunday it might undercut the EU economically if it cannot obtain both...

Kerry urges Trump administration to attend Syria peace talks

PARIS US Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday urged the incoming Trump administration to...

Iraqi forces clear Mosul University of remaining militants

BAGHDAD Iraqi special forces swept through the campus of Mosul University on Sunday to clear it...