  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Facebook announces ‘fake news’ offensive in Germany

Media

Facebook announces ‘fake news’ offensive in Germany

AFP |

Facebook. (REUTERS)

FRANKFURT: Social media giant Facebook announced Sunday that it will introduce new measures to combat fake news in Germany, as Europe’s largest economy and most populous nation enters an election year.
“It’s important to us that the reports and news posted on Facebook are reliable,” a blog post on the Silicon Valley firm’s German website read.
German politicians have warned that populist parties and foreign nations could use fake news to try and influence parliamentary elections slated for September or October. 
Facebook’s new German initiative targets “unambiguously wrong reports” being shared on the social media platform.
The firm said it would offer a simpler reporting process for users to flag suspected fake news, display warnings next to statements identified as false by independent fact-checking organizations, and cut off advertising revenue to fake news sites presenting themselves as real news organizations.
Stories flagged with a fake news warning will not be eligible to be converted into an ad seen by other users or “promoted” into other users’ feeds for a fee.
“We think that independent and transparent fact-checking can be a powerful instrument for journalism,” Facebook said.
Nonprofit investigative journalism organization Correctiv will be the first fact-checking partner in Germany, the firm added, saying that they are “confident” of adding other news organizations in future.
Facebook’s latest measures come just days after it announced the creation of a “Journalism Project” aimed at boosting the credibility of the information it circulates.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Media

Gulf Press Union appoints new chief

MANAMA The General Assembly of the Gulf Press Union on Saturday chose Khalid Al Malik as its new...

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

How Saudi social media combated a racist cartoon

JEDDAH Al Hayat newspaper cartoonist Nasser Khamis racist depiction of expatriate workers as rats...

Going online to engage and persuade

WASHINGTON When US President Barack Obama called on world leaders at the UN to do more for the...

Al-Eqtisadiah launches new website

RIYADH Al Eqtisadiah daily launched its new website Monday focusing on business issues and...

BBC divides opinion with Daesh comedy sketch

Heard the one about the Daesh bride As jokes go it does not sound like one with a particularly...

Saudi female TV presenter and journalist publishes novel

Saudi TV presenter and journalist Maysaa Al Amoudi has recently published her first novel Mimoza...

Apple pulls New York Times app in China after government request

NEW YORK Apple Inc has removed the New York Times Co s news apps from its app store in China...

South Korean reporters could face legal steps in Denmark

COPENHAGEN Denmark A judge in Denmark said Wednesday she is strongly considering taking legal...

Syrian star turned pizza boy dreaming of Hollywood ending

LOS ANGELES It s an all too familiar Hollywood story the out of work actor eking out an existence...

As lights go out at As-Safir, dark times ahead for Lebanese press

If 2017 is any omen for the Lebanese print journalism industry it is one of an existential crisis...

The Queen is not dead, but fake news is very much alive

JEDDAH Reports of Queen Elizabeth II s death were greatly exaggerated and then all the more so...

Mideast advertising: Bleak forecast, but brighter end to 2017

JEDDAH Not even advertisers can sell 2016 as a good year and their commercial outlook for the...

New Olympics TV broadcaster promises year-round buzz

LONDON Fans of the Olympics can expect the spirit of the Games to remain aflame all year round...

North American movie box office sets record in 2016

NEW YORK The North American movie box office raked in 11 4 billion in 2016 making it the highest...

Region’s top 50 business CEOs receive MENAA Awards

DUBAI Over 50 top business leaders were honored at the Middle East North Africa Asia MENAA Awards...

Around Arab News

Davos has potential to be more than just hot air in a cold climate

Travelers from the Arabian Gulf to the World Economic Forum s WEF 47th annual meeting which kicks...

Kerry urges Trump administration to attend Syria peace talks

PARIS US Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday urged the incoming Trump administration to...

Iraqi forces clear Mosul University of remaining militants

BAGHDAD Iraqi special forces swept through the campus of Mosul University on Sunday to clear it...

Jordan’s king reshuffles Cabinet amid growing security challenges

AMMAN Jordan s King Abdallah reshuffled his Cabinet but retained Hani Mulki as prime minister on...

Yemen shelling kills Saudi soldier on border

RIYADH Shelling from Yemen has killed a Saudi soldier on the Kingdom s southern border the...

Iran in Yemen: See no evil, hear no evil

Western leaders have displayed astonishing unwillingness to acknowledge the evidence of their own...

Saudi Arabia’s big debate on cinema, concerts

Saudi Arabia s Grand Mufti Abdul Aziz Al Asheikh has created a state of confusion after replying...

Trump before Trump

Understanding the political success of US President elect Donald Trump is not easy There have...

Obama’s pro-Iran policy

This refers to the article Obama s perfidious parting gift to Iran Jan 14 by Khalaf Ahmad Al...

Gambia’s president-elect in Senegal ‘until his inauguration’

DAKAR The inauguration of Gambia s president elect Adama Barrow will go ahead this week his...

Myanmar Muslims hope UN envoy’s visit will bring change

KYEE KAN PYIN Myanmar Muslim villagers in western Myanmar s troubled Rakhine state said Sunday...

Brazil prison clash: Police expect death toll to rise

SAO PAULO Brazilian police on Sunday entered a prison in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do...

Roadside bomb kills seven Afghan civilians

JALALABAD At least seven civilians including a woman and three children were killed when their...

Mahrez scores twice but Algeria held by Zimbabwe

FRANCEVILLE Gabon Riyad Mahrez scored twice but Algeria had to settle for a 2 2 draw with rank...

City thrashed by Everton, Ibrahimovic rescues United

LONDON Pep Guardiola suffered the largest league defeat of his managerial career as Manchester...

Kohli, Jadhav centuries help India beat England

PUNE Skipper Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav hit blistering centuries to help India chase down 350...