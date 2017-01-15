  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Anti-Daesh coalition stresses need to defeat terrorists

Saudi Arabia

Anti-Daesh coalition stresses need to defeat terrorists

Hussam Al-mayman |

Group photo of the joint chiefs of staff gathered in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)

RIYADH: A two-day conference of the global coalition of 14 countries against Daesh focused on identifying operational needs to defeat the terrorist group, according to a statement released Sunday. 
 
The statement highlighted participants’ agreement to hold general and bilateral meetings at the level of army chiefs of staff and their representatives in allied states, as well as the commander of US Central Command.
 
The statement welcomed participants’ continued efforts to defeat Daesh. Participants affirmed their support for Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield to fight the group in Syria.
 
They also condemned abuses committed by Daesh, describing them as crimes against humanity.
“The next necessary and essential steps to combat Daesh in the region have been discussed and agreed upon during the last meeting,” Gen. Ahmed Asseri, who attended the conference, told Arab News. “Today we are re-emphazing the strategy and coordinate the joint efforts to combat Daesh, and to ensure that the sought-after results can be achieved in the shortest time frame. This is through the commitment and resources for this operation to bring stability through the efforts of the coalition forces comprised of Islamic and brotherly countries to defeat Daesh.”
 
Coalition members Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, the US, Bahrain, Turkey, Tunisia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco and Nigeria took part in the meeting.
 
The attendees stressed the need to take necessary measures to eliminate Daesh and prevent it from spreading.
They also urged the international community to promote the rights of people that terrorist organizations use to justify their attacks to prevent the emergence of more extremist groups.
 
Participants agreed to take appropriate and necessary steps to address a post-Daesh future, and to tackle the propaganda of extremist organizations.
 
During the sessions, the participants explored how to raise the level of coordination between the participating countries in the coalition and to determine and understand the current challenges facing the region and the latest developments on the fight against Daesh terrorist group.
 
Gen. Abdulrahman Al-Bunyan, chief of the General Staff of Saudi Arabia, welcomed the participating countries. He said the conference comes as an extension to the previous conferences at the level of general chiefs of staff held in the Kingdom with participation of several countries in the fight against terror groups, of which Daesh is the most dangerous one.
 
The conference assembly stems from the Kingdom’s conviction of the danger of terrorism and its negative impact on the security and stability of the region and the world as well, he said.
 
“Kingdom was, and still is, at the forefront of countries exposed to terrorism and is vigorously working to fight it whether in terms of thought, finance, media, or military capabilities,” he said.
 
“Our strong participation and implementation of the objectives of the coalition will reflect positively on the security and stability of our nations and countries and the world at large. It will also ensure the success of the social and development programs,” he added.
 
Al-Bunyan said that it is important that coalition members better understand of the strategies adopted in the operations against Daesh, stressing that more countries should join the coalition as this represent a global threat that is not only facing the coalition member states but also the rest of the world the international stability.
 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Royal visit a boost to Saudi-Spanish ties

RIYADH The three day visit to Saudi Arabia by Spain s King Felipe Vl is a shot in the arm for...

Kingdom-Spain ties: Both countries share common stances on many issues

RIYADH Saudi Spanish relations are based not only on traditional friendship and mutual respect...

Outstanding results for talented Saudi students in Malaysia camp

RIYADH Students from the Talented Center are representing Saudi Arabia at the global camp in...

Health Ministry, Umm Al-Qura sign pilgrims safety agreement

JEDDAH Minister of Health Tawfiq Al Rabiah and Dr Bakri bin M atoog bin Bakri Assas president of...

SEHAI signs accord with 8 firms to employ graduates

RIYADH The Saudi Electronics for Home Appliances Institute SEHAI recently signed agreements with...

Trainees express satisfaction at training at TVTC colleges and institutes

RIYADH A recent study issued by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC showed...

Saudi student survives attack in US

JEDDAH Saudi student Mohammad Zaid Al Fadheel has survived an attack in the US state of Kentucky...

Masked individuals set fire to money-transfer office in Qatif

QATIF Three masked and armed men on Sunday set fire to a money transfer office in the Miyas...

Spanish king to hold talks in Riyadh today on key Mideast issues

RIYADH King Salman will hold talks with King Felipe VI of Spain here on Sunday The talks will...

Saudi campaign brings winter relief to Syrian refugees

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign to support the Syrian refugees has distributed relief aid to...

Sudan thanks Saudi Arabia for helping lift sanctions

RIYADH Sudanese officials have acknowledged that Saudi Arabia went the extra mile to help to lift...

Kingdom to share stem-cell transplant experience

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and other regional countries will showcase their experience in stem cell...

Morocco praises Saudi measures for Haj pilgrims

RIYADH A senior Moroccan official has praised Saudi Arabia s Haj and Umrah Ministry and the...

Islamic figures hail King’s efforts to unify Muslims

RIYADH Scholars preachers and Islamic figures in various Muslim countries have praised the...

India can play a ‘key role’ in economic transformation of Saudi Arabia: Envoy

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has invited India to play a key role in its economic transformation as it...

Saudi Aviation Club celebrates 16th anniversary

Riyadh The Saudi Aviation Club SAC one of the most prestigious aviation clubs in the world has...

Around Arab News

Davos has potential to be more than just hot air in a cold climate

Travelers from the Arabian Gulf to the World Economic Forum s WEF 47th annual meeting which kicks...

Royal visit a boost to Saudi-Spanish ties

RIYADH The three day visit to Saudi Arabia by Spain s King Felipe Vl is a shot in the arm for...

Kingdom-Spain ties: Both countries share common stances on many issues

RIYADH Saudi Spanish relations are based not only on traditional friendship and mutual respect...

Outstanding results for talented Saudi students in Malaysia camp

RIYADH Students from the Talented Center are representing Saudi Arabia at the global camp in...

Health Ministry, Umm Al-Qura sign pilgrims safety agreement

JEDDAH Minister of Health Tawfiq Al Rabiah and Dr Bakri bin M atoog bin Bakri Assas president of...

SEHAI signs accord with 8 firms to employ graduates

RIYADH The Saudi Electronics for Home Appliances Institute SEHAI recently signed agreements with...

Trainees express satisfaction at training at TVTC colleges and institutes

RIYADH A recent study issued by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC showed...

Saudi student survives attack in US

JEDDAH Saudi student Mohammad Zaid Al Fadheel has survived an attack in the US state of Kentucky...

Tadawul: Insurance stocks gain strength

DUBAI The Tadawul All Share Index TASI added 0 1 percent on Sunday Nine of the top 10 performers...

FM sector in Saudi Arabia is worth $20-$29 billion

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is the largest facilities management FM market in the Gulf representing some...

E-waste rising dangerously in Asia: UN study

MANILA Electronic waste is rising sharply across Asia as higher incomes allow hundreds of...

Britain threatens to undercut EU if Brexit plan fails

LONDON Britain warned Sunday it might undercut the EU economically if it cannot obtain both...

Kerry urges Trump administration to attend Syria peace talks

PARIS US Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday urged the incoming Trump administration to...

Iraqi forces clear Mosul University of remaining militants

BAGHDAD Iraqi special forces swept through the campus of Mosul University on Sunday to clear it...

Jordan’s king reshuffles Cabinet amid growing security challenges

AMMAN Jordan s King Abdallah reshuffled his Cabinet but retained Hani Mulki as prime minister on...

Yemen shelling kills Saudi soldier on border

RIYADH Shelling from Yemen has killed a Saudi soldier on the Kingdom s southern border the...