  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 min 55 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • UAE, British in naval exercise amid Gulf tensions with Iran

Middle-East

UAE, British in naval exercise amid Gulf tensions with Iran

Associated Press |

Emirati troops march in Abu Dhabi during the celebration of founding anniversary of the United Arab Emirates. (AFP file photo)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Naval forces of the United Arab Emirates and Britain have started an exercise amid Gulf Arab countries’ continued tensions with Iran.
The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency said the “Sea Dagger 2017” exercise began Sunday.
It offered no details about where the exercise would take place.
The UAE sits near the mouth of the Arabian Gulf and near the strategic narrow Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a third of all oil traded by sea passes.
Gulf Arab countries have grown worried about Iran after its nuclear deal with world powers.
Iran has threatened to close the strait before. The Islamic Republic also has had a series of tense naval encounters with the US Navy over the last year.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Kerry urges Trump administration to attend Syria peace talks

PARIS US Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday urged the incoming Trump administration to...

Iraqi forces clear Mosul University of remaining militants

BAGHDAD Iraqi special forces swept through the campus of Mosul University on Sunday to clear it...

Jordan’s king reshuffles Cabinet amid growing security challenges

AMMAN Jordan s King Abdallah reshuffled his Cabinet but retained Hani Mulki as prime minister on...

Yemen shelling kills Saudi soldier on border

RIYADH Shelling from Yemen has killed a Saudi soldier on the Kingdom s southern border the...

Major powers warn Israel, Palestinians against unilateral measures harmful to peace

PARIS Some 70 countries on Sunday reaffirmed that only a two state solution between Israelis and...

Shelling of displaced shelter kills 12, say Syrian opposition

BEIRUT Syrian government forces shelled a village in a rebel controlled area near Damascus on...

Jordan interior, foreign ministers unseated in reshuffle

AMMAN Jordan s interior minister was replaced Sunday after criticism following a deadly jihadist...

Mosul University fully liberated by Iraqi troops

BAGHDAD US backed Iraqi government troops on Sunday fully liberated the sprawling complex of...

US ‘hostility’ grows despite nuclear deal: Iranian official

TEHRAN US hostility to Iran is growing day by day despite Tehran s nuclear deal a senior Iranian...

Israel tank fire hits Hamas post in response to gunfire

JERUSALEM Israeli tank fire hit a Hamas post in the Gaza Strip on Sunday after gunfire from the...

German plane from Oman lands in Kuwait over bomb threat

KUWAIT CITY A Germany bound Eurowings passenger flight from Oman landed in Kuwait on Sunday over...

26 killed as Hadi forces push Houthis back

ADEN At least 26 Yemeni fighters died in fresh clashes and an air strike as government forces...

Top brass: KSA determined to prevent Daesh from destabilizing world

RIYADH Saudi Arabia will host in Riyadh on Sunday a conference of heads of the general staff of...

Move to lift Sudan curbs came after Trump approval, months of talks

KHARTOUM The Obama administration s preliminary decision to ease sanctions on Sudan came with the...

Daesh designs to resort to chemical warfare uncovered in Mosul

MOSUL Iraqi forces on Saturday retook Mosul s university from Daesh the latest key advance in...

2 Uighurs arrested in Turkey over nightclub attack

ISTANBUL Turkey has arrested two Chinese nationals of Uighur origin in connection with a mass...

Around Arab News

Davos has potential to be more than just hot air in a cold climate

Travelers from the Arabian Gulf to the World Economic Forum s WEF 47th annual meeting which kicks...

Tadawul: Insurance stocks gain strength

DUBAI The Tadawul All Share Index TASI added 0 1 percent on Sunday Nine of the top 10 performers...

FM sector in Saudi Arabia is worth $20-$29 billion

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is the largest facilities management FM market in the Gulf representing some...

E-waste rising dangerously in Asia: UN study

MANILA Electronic waste is rising sharply across Asia as higher incomes allow hundreds of...

Britain threatens to undercut EU if Brexit plan fails

LONDON Britain warned Sunday it might undercut the EU economically if it cannot obtain both...

Kerry urges Trump administration to attend Syria peace talks

PARIS US Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday urged the incoming Trump administration to...

Iraqi forces clear Mosul University of remaining militants

BAGHDAD Iraqi special forces swept through the campus of Mosul University on Sunday to clear it...

Jordan’s king reshuffles Cabinet amid growing security challenges

AMMAN Jordan s King Abdallah reshuffled his Cabinet but retained Hani Mulki as prime minister on...

Yemen shelling kills Saudi soldier on border

RIYADH Shelling from Yemen has killed a Saudi soldier on the Kingdom s southern border the...

Iran in Yemen: See no evil, hear no evil

Western leaders have displayed astonishing unwillingness to acknowledge the evidence of their own...

Saudi Arabia’s big debate on cinema, concerts

Saudi Arabia s Grand Mufti Abdul Aziz Al Asheikh has created a state of confusion after replying...

Trump before Trump

Understanding the political success of US President elect Donald Trump is not easy There have...

Obama’s pro-Iran policy

This refers to the article Obama s perfidious parting gift to Iran Jan 14 by Khalaf Ahmad Al...

Gambia’s president-elect in Senegal ‘until his inauguration’

DAKAR The inauguration of Gambia s president elect Adama Barrow will go ahead this week his...

Myanmar Muslims hope UN envoy’s visit will bring change

KYEE KAN PYIN Myanmar Muslim villagers in western Myanmar s troubled Rakhine state said Sunday...

Brazil prison clash: Police expect death toll to rise

SAO PAULO Brazilian police on Sunday entered a prison in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do...