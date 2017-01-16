SEHAI signs accord with 8 firms to employ graduates

RIYADH: The Saudi Electronics for Home Appliances Institute (SEHAI) recently signed agreements with eight electronics and information technology companies to employ trainees after their graduation.

Ismail Mohamed Mufarreh, SEHAI executive director, said that the success of the previous batch of graduates in the electronics field encouraged the companies to hire more young Saudis.

It also paved the way for an increase in the number of graduates to 250 annually to work in refrigeration and air conditioning, computer and office equipment, household appliances and customer service. SEHAI is a Saudi-Japanese joint venture which aims to help create new technical job opportunities in such areas.

Students expressed satisfaction at having enrolled with the institute. Mohammed Hazza said that his aim in undergoing training at SEHAI was for practical reasons, adding that some young Saudis in the electronics sector are already earning SR25,000 monthly salaries.

SEHAI’s curriculum was designed by Japanese companies in cooperation with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency and the Board of Foreign Trade in Japan. Saudi trainees are also allowed by SEHAI to continue their studies in Japan.

SEHAI symbolizes a strategic partnership between the Kingdom and Japan through its two-year course under the supervision of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC).