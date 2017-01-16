  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Outstanding results for talented Saudi students in Malaysia camp

RIYADH: Students from the Talented Center are representing Saudi Arabia at the global camp in Malaysia for the development and improvement of livelihood programs for developing countries.
They are participating in the camp with students from other countries including Germany, Sweden, South Korea and China.
The aim of the camp, under supervision of the United States' Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the United Nations Environment Program, is to help the students study environmental problems in the developing countries. Students also work on their interests in order to enrich creative thinking to reach innovative solutions to improve the livelihood of these nations.
Student Mohammed Al-Salama won with his group the award for Best Innovative Idea. Student Anas Al-Zaumaili won with his group the Best Team out of a field of 12. Mohammed Al-Hudhaif and Al-Salama won Certificates of Commander. Student Saud Al-Fakhri was selected as the Best Student of the Saudi delegation.
Talented Center's managing director, Mohammed Al-Aqeel, said that the participation of the Riyadh students is an opportunity for them to develop creative and critical thinking, and personal and social skills.
Al-Aqeel said that the students taking part in the global camp are: Anas Turki Al-Zaumaili, Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Hudhaif, Mohamed Mansour Al-Salama from Manarat Al-Riyadh school; Hussain Adnan Al-Attas and Saud Mahmoud Al-Fakhri from Riyadh Schools; Abdullah Mahmoud Al-Sabbagh from King Saud Educational Complex; and Awaf Abdulaziz Al-Dayel from Al-Jawdah Al-Ahlyya schools.
Saud Al-Qahtani, supervisor of Talented in Riyadh education department and part of the delegation at the World camp, said the students had enrolled in a remote preparatory program for six weeks through Google Plus program to prepare for the event.

Outstanding results for talented Saudi students in Malaysia camp

RIYADH Students from the Talented Center are representing Saudi Arabia at the global camp in...

