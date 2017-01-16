  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi student survives attack in US

Saudi Arabia

Saudi student survives attack in US

AISHA FAREED |

Saudi student Mohammad Zaid al-Fadheel. (Photo shared on social media)

JEDDAH: Saudi student Mohammad Zaid Al-Fadheel has survived an attack in the US state of Kentucky.
His father Zaid told Al Arabiya his son was attacked by someone using a stick or iron bar, and is in a stable condition following surgery.
Al-Fadheel, an undergraduate American varsity student in financial management, was struck in the head, causing a major cut that needed stitches.
“We’re constantly in touch with the family of the student, and they’re now in the US with the son,” lawyer Bader Al-Omair at the Saudi Embassy in Washington D.C. told Arab News. Al-Fadheel was checked out of hospital yesterday, Al-Omair said.
The embassy is following up the case, and has hired a lawyer and a company in Kentucky to identify the attacker and investigate the motive.
“We haven’t identified the attacker yet, but we’re working closely with the family as we’ve been informed by Muhammed’s sister Atheer Al-Fadheel that he has started to remember some scenes of the incident,” said Al-Omair.
A police report will be issued on Tuesday. “We contacted the state’s police and, so far, they didn’t give us enough answers,” said Al-Omair.
“It’s the weekend in the US and tomorrow we have Martin Luther King’s holiday. On Tuesday work hours will go back to normal.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Royal visit a boost to Saudi-Spanish ties

RIYADH The three day visit to Saudi Arabia by Spain s King Felipe Vl is a shot in the arm for...

Kingdom-Spain ties: Both countries share common stances on many issues

RIYADH Saudi Spanish relations are based not only on traditional friendship and mutual respect...

Outstanding results for talented Saudi students in Malaysia camp

RIYADH Students from the Talented Center are representing Saudi Arabia at the global camp in...

Health Ministry, Umm Al-Qura sign pilgrims safety agreement

JEDDAH Minister of Health Tawfiq Al Rabiah and Dr Bakri bin M atoog bin Bakri Assas president of...

SEHAI signs accord with 8 firms to employ graduates

RIYADH The Saudi Electronics for Home Appliances Institute SEHAI recently signed agreements with...

Trainees express satisfaction at training at TVTC colleges and institutes

RIYADH A recent study issued by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC showed...

Masked individuals set fire to money-transfer office in Qatif

QATIF Three masked and armed men on Sunday set fire to a money transfer office in the Miyas...

Anti-Daesh coalition stresses need to defeat terrorists

RIYADH A two day conference of the global coalition of 14 countries against Daesh focused on...

Spanish king to hold talks in Riyadh today on key Mideast issues

RIYADH King Salman will hold talks with King Felipe VI of Spain here on Sunday The talks will...

Saudi campaign brings winter relief to Syrian refugees

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign to support the Syrian refugees has distributed relief aid to...

Sudan thanks Saudi Arabia for helping lift sanctions

RIYADH Sudanese officials have acknowledged that Saudi Arabia went the extra mile to help to lift...

Kingdom to share stem-cell transplant experience

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and other regional countries will showcase their experience in stem cell...

Morocco praises Saudi measures for Haj pilgrims

RIYADH A senior Moroccan official has praised Saudi Arabia s Haj and Umrah Ministry and the...

Islamic figures hail King’s efforts to unify Muslims

RIYADH Scholars preachers and Islamic figures in various Muslim countries have praised the...

India can play a ‘key role’ in economic transformation of Saudi Arabia: Envoy

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has invited India to play a key role in its economic transformation as it...

Saudi Aviation Club celebrates 16th anniversary

Riyadh The Saudi Aviation Club SAC one of the most prestigious aviation clubs in the world has...

Around Arab News

World’s 8 richest as wealthy as half humanity, Oxfam tells Davos

DAVOS Switzerland Just eight individuals all men own as much wealth as the poorest half of the...

FM sector in Saudi Arabia is worth $20-$29 billion

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is the largest facilities management FM market in the Gulf representing some...

Paris meet tells Israel, Palestine: Refrain from unilateral steps

PARIS A Middle East peace conference in Paris on Sunday warned Israel and the Palestinians...

Iran ‘will not renegotiate N-deal’

DUBAI TEHRAN Iran will not renegotiate its nuclear agreement with world powers even if it faces...

Davos has potential to be more than just hot air in a cold climate

Travelers from the Arabian Gulf to the World Economic Forum s WEF 47th annual meeting which kicks...

Royal visit a boost to Saudi-Spanish ties

RIYADH The three day visit to Saudi Arabia by Spain s King Felipe Vl is a shot in the arm for...

Kingdom-Spain ties: Both countries share common stances on many issues

RIYADH Saudi Spanish relations are based not only on traditional friendship and mutual respect...

Outstanding results for talented Saudi students in Malaysia camp

RIYADH Students from the Talented Center are representing Saudi Arabia at the global camp in...

Health Ministry, Umm Al-Qura sign pilgrims safety agreement

JEDDAH Minister of Health Tawfiq Al Rabiah and Dr Bakri bin M atoog bin Bakri Assas president of...

SEHAI signs accord with 8 firms to employ graduates

RIYADH The Saudi Electronics for Home Appliances Institute SEHAI recently signed agreements with...

Trainees express satisfaction at training at TVTC colleges and institutes

RIYADH A recent study issued by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC showed...

Saudi student survives attack in US

JEDDAH Saudi student Mohammad Zaid Al Fadheel has survived an attack in the US state of Kentucky...

Tadawul: Insurance stocks gain strength

DUBAI The Tadawul All Share Index TASI added 0 1 percent on Sunday Nine of the top 10 performers...

E-waste rising dangerously in Asia: UN study

MANILA Electronic waste is rising sharply across Asia as higher incomes allow hundreds of...

Britain threatens to undercut EU if Brexit plan fails

LONDON Britain warned Sunday it might undercut the EU economically if it cannot obtain both...

Kerry urges Trump administration to attend Syria peace talks

PARIS US Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday urged the incoming Trump administration to...