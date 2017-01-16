Paris meet tells Israel, Palestine: Refrain from unilateral steps

PARIS: A Middle East peace conference in Paris on Sunday warned Israel and the Palestinians against “unilateral steps” on Jerusalem and borders that could threaten a two-state solution.

In a statement, the conference called on them to avoid steps that “prejudge the outcome of negotiations on final status issues, including, inter alia on Jerusalem, borders, security, refugees.” It also said the pre-1967 war borders should provide the basis for negotiations, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said.

The final communique shied away explicitly from criticizing plans by US president-elect Donald Trump to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, but said a new conference would be held by year-end for interested parties.

Earlier, while opening the summit, Ayrault warned of “serious consequences” if Donald Trump moves to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as representatives from 70 countries met in Paris to try to revive stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.

Ayrault said the international community wanted to “forcefully reiterate that the two-state solution is the only solution possible” to the seven-decade-old conflict.