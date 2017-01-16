5-member gang arrested for chain of thefts, burglaries

RIYADH: Five-members of a gang, accused of a chain of thefts and burglaries in the capital amounting to SR1.5 million in cash in addition to other valuables, were arrested last week.

The gang comprised four Saudis and a Sudanese national, according to a Riyadh police official.

In one instance, a suspect confessed that he had stolen valuables from houses and parked vehicles. The police were able to arrest the Sudanese and a Saudi when they were returning from these houses with their loot.

In a separate incident, thieves burglarized pharmacies after they were closed for business. According to police, the burglars knew how to break glass windows without any noise and were able to steal the goods and cash.

The police are conducting further investigations to find additional suspects who are involved with the gang. On completion of the investigations, police said that the suspects will be produced before the court for necessary procedures.