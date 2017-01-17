  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Ray-Ban maker agrees $49bn merger

Business & Economy

Ray-Ban maker agrees $49bn merger

AFP |

A man enters in the building of Italian eyewear company Luxottica in Milan. (AFP)

PARIS: French lensmaker Essilor has agreed to buy Italy’s Luxottica, maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, in a bid to create a new global giant in the sector, the two groups announced Monday.

Shares in Essilor, the world leader in corrective lenses, surged by nearly 14 percent on the Paris stock exchange and Luxottica shares were up 7.6 percent in Milan on the news as of 1000 GMT.
The combined group will have market capitalization of around €46.2 billion ($49 billion), based on both companies’ closing share prices on Friday.
Under the terms of the transaction, the family of Leonard Del Vecchio, Luxottica founder and chief executive, will hand over his stake to Essilor, which will then launch a public bid to buy the remaining shares.
Del Vecchio, 81, controls a 62 percent stake via holding company Delfin.
“Finally, two products which are naturally complementary, namely frames and lenses, will be designed, manufactured and distributed under the same roof,” Del Vecchio said.
“With this agreement my dream to create a major global player in the eyewear industry, fully integrated and excellent in all its parts, comes finally true.”
The combined group, to be known as EssilorLuxottica, will have annual sales of more than €15 billion and employ a workforce of 140,000 worldwide.
Brian, Garnier & Co. analysts called the merger “a perfect fit... as both groups are leading their respective categories” of lenses and frames.
But they said the new group “might face anti-trust barriers since it would become a ‘hegemonic supplier’ for many independent opticians.”
Del Vecchio will become chief executive of the new group and Essilor head Hubert Sagnieres his deputy, with “the same powers,” a joint statement said.
The boards of directors of both companies have approved the transaction.
The deal still needs to receive the necessary regulatory approval, but is expected to be completed in the second half of this year.
Del Vecchio returned to the helm in January 2016 after two years of management turmoil sparked by a falling out with his right-hand man Andrea Guerra, who quit in 2014.
“Leonardo Del Vecchio’s inability to find a successor probably weighed heavily on this idea of coming together” with Essilor, said a strategist at the French brokerage firm Aurel BGC.
“The idea... has been around a long time, and though not on everyone’s mind recently, and is now bearing fruit,” he added.
In addition to Ray-Ban, Luxottica owns the Oakley and Sunglass Hut brands and generates annual sales of around €9 billion. Essilor booked sales of just over €6.7 billion in 2015.
Essilor’s Sagnieres said: “Our project has one simple motivation: To better respond to the needs of an immense global population in vision correction and vision protection.”
The group is to be headquartered in France, at Essilor’s location in Charenton southeast of Paris, Sagnieres said, without detailing which sites may be shut down.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Saudi doubts extension to oil output cap needed

ABU DHABI Saudi Arabia s Energy Minister Khaled Al Falih said Monday it was unlikely oil...

Flynas signs deal for 80 Airbus planes

RIYADH Low cost Saudi carrier flynas on Monday signed an 8 6 billion deal with European plane...

Sinking banks drag down KSA stocks, rest of region mixed

DUBAI A slide in banking shares after earnings at a major bank missed analysts estimates dragged...

German ministers criticize Trump remarks on car tariffs

BERLIN Senior German officials reacted with surprise and defiance Monday to comments made by...

Pound tanks on Brexit fear as stocks retreat

LONDON The pound slumped Monday on reports British Prime Minister Theresa May was ready to take...

S. Korea seeks arrest of Samsung chief for bribery

SEOUL South Korea s special prosecutor on Monday sought a warrant to arrest the head of Samsung...

China’s central bank sells net $46.1bn in FX in Dec

BEIJING China s central bank sold a net 46 1 billion worth of foreign exchange in December as the...

Saudi Arabia to invest $30-50bn in renewable energy by 2032

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is launching a renewable energy program in the next few weeks that is...

Smaller Gulf comms agencies hit by payment delays

Independent agencies within the Arabian Gulf s marketing and communications industry say they are...

Trump’s team considers moving White House press room

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump s team could move the White House press briefing room...

GE to move Saudi headquarters to Princess Nourah University

Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University PNU the largest all female university in the world...

Gulf Air’s operations move to Cairo airport’s Terminal 2

Gulf Air Bahrain s national carrier has moved its Cairo operations to Terminal 2 at Cairo...

Three finalists from KSA to showcase best after-sales service in Dubai

As part of its ongoing efforts to attract customers with an outstanding level of service Ghassan...

Mobily’s 300 GB for SR300 offer continues

Mobily s offer on Connect 4G packages continues to help customers with high data usage rate In...

SNC-Lavalin contract with Saudi Aramco extended

SNC Lavalin TSX SNC is pleased to announce that SNC Lavalin Fayez Engineering SLFE an engineering...

Qatar Airways confirms its 2017 ambitions for France

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker officially opened the new and luxurious Qatar...

Around Arab News

Trump’s stance on Iran, Daesh cause for optimism: Al-Jubeir

PARIS Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir said on Monday he was positive about the incoming US...

Half of Kyrgyz village destroyed in Turkish cargo plane crash

BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan Half of the village in Bishek where a Turkish cargo plane crashed Monday had...

Chinese president to address World Economic Forum

JEDDAH Chinese President Xi Jinping is set today to address the World Economic Forum WEF meeting...

Saudi doubts extension to oil output cap needed

ABU DHABI Saudi Arabia s Energy Minister Khaled Al Falih said Monday it was unlikely oil...

Flynas signs deal for 80 Airbus planes

RIYADH Low cost Saudi carrier flynas on Monday signed an 8 6 billion deal with European plane...

Sinking banks drag down KSA stocks, rest of region mixed

DUBAI A slide in banking shares after earnings at a major bank missed analysts estimates dragged...

German ministers criticize Trump remarks on car tariffs

BERLIN Senior German officials reacted with surprise and defiance Monday to comments made by...

New Year nightclub attacker caught in Istanbul, say Turkish media

ISTANBUL Turkey The gunman suspected of killing 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year s...

Ray-Ban maker agrees $49bn merger

PARIS French lensmaker Essilor has agreed to buy Italy s Luxottica maker of Ray Ban sunglasses in...

Pound tanks on Brexit fear as stocks retreat

LONDON The pound slumped Monday on reports British Prime Minister Theresa May was ready to take...

S. Korea seeks arrest of Samsung chief for bribery

SEOUL South Korea s special prosecutor on Monday sought a warrant to arrest the head of Samsung...

China’s central bank sells net $46.1bn in FX in Dec

BEIJING China s central bank sold a net 46 1 billion worth of foreign exchange in December as the...

Davos forum chief: ‘It’s important to listen to populists’

DAVOS Switzerland At the Davos economic conference it s important to listen to the populists said...

Responsive and responsible leadership in the Middle East

Under the theme responsive and responsible leadership over 3 000 leaders will gather this week at...

Businesses can unlock $12 trillion via key development goals, says Davos study

DAVOS Switzerland Companies could unlock at least 12 trillion in market opportunities by 2030 and...

Davos CEOs more bullish in short-term, politics clouds future

DAVOS Switzerland Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near term...