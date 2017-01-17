  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Chinese president to address World Economic Forum

World

Chinese president to address World Economic Forum

ARAB NEWS |

JEDDAH: Chinese President Xi Jinping is set today to address the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, the annual gathering of global movers and shakers.
The president is set to give the opening address on Tuesday morning, in what will mark the first visit of a Chinese head of state to the WEF Annual Meeting.
Expectations are high for the appearance, which comes just days before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, who will not be attending the WEF meeting. The official WEF program starts Tuesday, but events held last night included a welcome address by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF.
Schwab said that the meeting is a way to construct a vision for the future. “Sometimes it seems that the world is overwhelmed by pessimism and cynicism,” he said. “But we have to look in a confident way into the future.”
The meeting will be held under the theme “Responsive and Responsible Leadership,” focusing on areas like global collaboration, revitalizing economic growth, reforming capitalism, and preparing for the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.”
“Responsive means that we listen to and interact with those who have entrusted us with leadership,” Schwab said. “It is always important to prioritize the public social good over our own interests. We must emphasize humanization over robotization.”
Hilde Schwab, chairwoman and cofounder of the World Arts Forum, yesterday presented three cultural leaders in Davos with the 23rd annual Crystal Awards, which celebrate the achievements of artists.
The winners were: Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, for her leadership in providing opportunities for young people to develop careers as musicians; singer and songwriter Shakira, for her leadership in supporting early childhood development; and artist and social activist Forest Whitaker, for his leadership in peace-building and conflict resolution.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Half of Kyrgyz village destroyed in Turkish cargo plane crash

BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan Half of the village in Bishek where a Turkish cargo plane crashed Monday had...

Davos forum chief: ‘It’s important to listen to populists’

DAVOS Switzerland At the Davos economic conference it s important to listen to the populists said...

Responsive and responsible leadership in the Middle East

Under the theme responsive and responsible leadership over 3 000 leaders will gather this week at...

Businesses can unlock $12 trillion via key development goals, says Davos study

DAVOS Switzerland Companies could unlock at least 12 trillion in market opportunities by 2030 and...

Davos CEOs more bullish in short-term, politics clouds future

DAVOS Switzerland Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near term...

Trump: Iran nuke pact ‘one of the dumbest deals I have ever seen’

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump has described the Iran nuclear agreement as one of the...

Key points from Trump interview with the Times and Bild newspapers

LONDON US President elect Donald Trump has given a joint interview to The Times and Bild...

NATO concerned about ‘obsolete’ remark

BERLIN Germany s Foreign Minister said on Monday that US President elect Donald Trump s comments...

Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault

NEW YORK His inauguration days away President elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at...

Kerry says Trump criticism of Merkel ‘inappropriate’

LONDON Outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry said Monday that President elect Donald Trump...

Japan to supply new patrol boats to Vietnam

HANOI Japan s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has promised Vietnam six new patrol boats during a visit...

Philippines protests Chinese arms build-up on islands

MANILA The Philippines has filed a low key diplomatic protest with China after a US think tank...

Professor among four killed in Nigeria campus blast

MAIDUGURI Nigeria At least four people were killed and 15 others injured in a suicide bomb attack...

Turkish cargo jet crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK A Turkish cargo jet smashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan on Monday as it tried to land at...

Obama warns Trump not to jettison Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON US President Barack Obama on Monday marked the first anniversary of the nuclear deal...

Teachers kidnapped by suspected Daesh militants in Afghanistan

JALALABAD Suspected Daesh militants kidnapped 12 teachers and two other staff of a religious...

Around Arab News

Half of Kyrgyz village destroyed in Turkish cargo plane crash

BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan Half of the village in Bishek where a Turkish cargo plane crashed Monday had...

Trump’s stance on Iran, Daesh cause for optimism: Al-Jubeir

PARIS Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir said on Monday he was positive about the incoming US...

Chinese president to address World Economic Forum

JEDDAH Chinese President Xi Jinping is set today to address the World Economic Forum WEF meeting...

Saudi doubts extension to oil output cap needed

ABU DHABI Saudi Arabia s Energy Minister Khaled Al Falih said Monday it was unlikely oil...

Flynas signs deal for 80 Airbus planes

RIYADH Low cost Saudi carrier flynas on Monday signed an 8 6 billion deal with European plane...

Sinking banks drag down KSA stocks, rest of region mixed

DUBAI A slide in banking shares after earnings at a major bank missed analysts estimates dragged...

German ministers criticize Trump remarks on car tariffs

BERLIN Senior German officials reacted with surprise and defiance Monday to comments made by...

New Year nightclub attacker caught in Istanbul, say Turkish media

ISTANBUL Turkey The gunman suspected of killing 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year s...

Ray-Ban maker agrees $49bn merger

PARIS French lensmaker Essilor has agreed to buy Italy s Luxottica maker of Ray Ban sunglasses in...

Pound tanks on Brexit fear as stocks retreat

LONDON The pound slumped Monday on reports British Prime Minister Theresa May was ready to take...

S. Korea seeks arrest of Samsung chief for bribery

SEOUL South Korea s special prosecutor on Monday sought a warrant to arrest the head of Samsung...

China’s central bank sells net $46.1bn in FX in Dec

BEIJING China s central bank sold a net 46 1 billion worth of foreign exchange in December as the...

Davos forum chief: ‘It’s important to listen to populists’

DAVOS Switzerland At the Davos economic conference it s important to listen to the populists said...

Responsive and responsible leadership in the Middle East

Under the theme responsive and responsible leadership over 3 000 leaders will gather this week at...

Businesses can unlock $12 trillion via key development goals, says Davos study

DAVOS Switzerland Companies could unlock at least 12 trillion in market opportunities by 2030 and...

Davos CEOs more bullish in short-term, politics clouds future

DAVOS Switzerland Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near term...