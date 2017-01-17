Chinese president to address World Economic Forum

JEDDAH: Chinese President Xi Jinping is set today to address the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, the annual gathering of global movers and shakers.

The president is set to give the opening address on Tuesday morning, in what will mark the first visit of a Chinese head of state to the WEF Annual Meeting.

Expectations are high for the appearance, which comes just days before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, who will not be attending the WEF meeting. The official WEF program starts Tuesday, but events held last night included a welcome address by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF.

Schwab said that the meeting is a way to construct a vision for the future. “Sometimes it seems that the world is overwhelmed by pessimism and cynicism,” he said. “But we have to look in a confident way into the future.”

The meeting will be held under the theme “Responsive and Responsible Leadership,” focusing on areas like global collaboration, revitalizing economic growth, reforming capitalism, and preparing for the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

“Responsive means that we listen to and interact with those who have entrusted us with leadership,” Schwab said. “It is always important to prioritize the public social good over our own interests. We must emphasize humanization over robotization.”

Hilde Schwab, chairwoman and cofounder of the World Arts Forum, yesterday presented three cultural leaders in Davos with the 23rd annual Crystal Awards, which celebrate the achievements of artists.

The winners were: Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, for her leadership in providing opportunities for young people to develop careers as musicians; singer and songwriter Shakira, for her leadership in supporting early childhood development; and artist and social activist Forest Whitaker, for his leadership in peace-building and conflict resolution.