  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 45 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Mystery remains as MH370 search called off

World

Mystery remains as MH370 search called off

Agence France Presse |

The massive underwater search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 was called off Tuesday. (AFP)

SYDNEY: The massive underwater search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 was called off Tuesday, leaving unsolved one of the most enduring mysteries of the aviation age.
Nearly three years after the airliner vanished, distraught relatives refused to accept the idea that the 239 passengers and crew might now never be found after the failure of one of the most expensive undersea operations ever.
“Despite every effort using the best science available, cutting edge technology, as well as modelling and advice from highly skilled professionals who are the best in their field, unfortunately, the search has not been able to locate the aircraft,” said a statement from Australia, China and Malaysia.
“Accordingly, the underwater search for MH370 has been suspended.”
The Malaysia Airlines jet disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.
An initial search focused on an area east of peninsular Malaysia, but attention soon shifted to the west when it emerged the plane had changed course and headed into the Indian Ocean — just as its communications equipment had been switched off.
The information spawned speculation that the plane had been hijacked or rerouted, but little supporting evidence could be produced and conspiracy theories abounded.
Investigators later focused their search on a 120,000 square kilometer (46,000 square mile) area to the west of Australia.
The area was determined based on scant clues available from satellite “pings” and calculations of how much fuel was on board, which suggested the plane had ditched in the southern Indian Ocean.
Deep water search specialists scoured the ocean floor at depths of up to several thousand meters (feet) for almost two years before declaring they had done as much as they could.
Malaysia Airlines hailed the search effort as “thorough and comprehensive,” adding it was hopeful “new and significant information will come to light and the aircraft would eventually be located.”


Relatives lashed out at the announcement, with campaign group Voice370 calling on authorities to prolong the hunt, which has cost upwards of $135 million.
“In our view, extending the search to the new area defined by the experts is an inescapable duty owed to the flying public in the interest of aviation safety,” Voice370 said in a statement.
“Commercial planes cannot just be allowed to disappear without a trace.”
Many relatives have repeatedly complained about the lack of a coordinated search in the western Indian Ocean and along the African coast, where three pieces of debris confirmed to have come from the stricken plane have been found.
Search coordinators countered that oceanic drift patterns were consistent with debris making its way from the presumed crash site to the western fringes of the Indian Ocean.
The search for MH370 was on an unprecedented scale and in one of the world’s remotest locations, where winds tear up north from Antarctica whipping up mountainous seas.
The lack of a final resting place for MH370 has spawned numerous ideas, including that it was a hijacking or terror plot. The jet’s captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah also came under scrutiny, although investigations on him have turned up nothing.
A. Amirtham, 62, whose only son S. Puspanathan was on board MH370, spoke of the pain she and her husband G. Subramaniam have endured over the years.
“Deep down in my heart, I believe he is alive,” she told AFP in Kuala Lumpur.
“How can they stop the search when they have not found the plane? I am sad and confused because I just do not know if my son is dead or alive.”
China’s Jiang Hui, whose mother Jiang Cuiyun was also on MH370, said he was disappointed and angry that the search was being halted now.
“We believe that the main reason for stopping the investigation is a lack of funds,” he told AFP.
“It is not because human technology cannot get results. It is not because each country has done their best.”
The end of the search, which had been a joint operation by the governments of Australia, Malaysia and China, was flagged months ago, with authorities saying in the absence of significant new information there was nothing more to go on.
AirlineRatings.com editor Geoffrey Thomas said it was possible the search could continue if it was privately funded, as he warned that the failure to extend the search could fuel conspiracy theories.
“It’s highly likely that someone in the world will see the value in finding this aeroplane to bring closure for the relatives,” he told AFP.
“But also from the aviation point of view, of finding out what happened to the aeroplane because the 777 is the backbone of the world’s fleet.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Trump to take office with dismal ratings — except on jobs

WASHINGTON Donald Trump is poised to take office with the lowest approval ratings of any new...

Putin mocks claims that Trump was spied on

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin cracked raunchy jokes on Tuesday as he poked fun at claims that...

New Med migrant boat disaster leaves 180 dead

ROME Around 180 people are presumed to have died in the first major migrant boat disaster of 2017...

Pakistani mother sentenced to death for daughter’s ‘honor killing’

LAHORE A mother who murdered her own daughter and set her alight for marrying the man of her...

What Obama and Trump have said about each other

WASHINGTON Barack Obama passes the reins of US power to Donald Trump on Friday Since Trump s...

Britain to leave EU’s single market, says May

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday said Britain will leave the EU s single market in...

A tale of two speeches as Davos week begins

Davos Switzerland The global elite kicked off four days of earnest debate and Alpine partying...

At Davos, retreat of globalisation stokes fears for poor nations

DAVOS Switzerland In 2014 Arnold Kamler CEO of New Jersey based Kent International took a big...

Lavrov: Russia invites Trump officials to Syria talks

MOSCOW Russia s foreign minister says that Moscow is inviting representatives of the incoming US...

Half of Kyrgyz village destroyed in Turkish cargo plane crash

BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan Half of the village in Bishek where a Turkish cargo plane crashed Monday had...

Chinese president to address World Economic Forum

JEDDAH Chinese President Xi Jinping is set today to address the World Economic Forum WEF meeting...

Davos forum chief: ‘It’s important to listen to populists’

DAVOS Switzerland At the Davos economic conference it s important to listen to the populists said...

Businesses can unlock $12 trillion via key development goals, says Davos study

DAVOS Switzerland Companies could unlock at least 12 trillion in market opportunities by 2030 and...

Davos CEOs more bullish in short-term, politics clouds future

DAVOS Switzerland Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near term...

Trump: Iran nuke pact ‘one of the dumbest deals I have ever seen’

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump has described the Iran nuclear agreement as one of the...

Key points from Trump interview with the Times and Bild newspapers

LONDON US President elect Donald Trump has given a joint interview to The Times and Bild...

Around Arab News

Trump to take office with dismal ratings — except on jobs

WASHINGTON Donald Trump is poised to take office with the lowest approval ratings of any new...

Putin mocks claims that Trump was spied on

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin cracked raunchy jokes on Tuesday as he poked fun at claims that...

Andre Ayew gives Ghana narrow win over Uganda

PORT GENTIL Gabon Andre Ayew converted a first half penalty as Ghana started their latest bid to...

New Med migrant boat disaster leaves 180 dead

ROME Around 180 people are presumed to have died in the first major migrant boat disaster of 2017...

Pakistani mother sentenced to death for daughter’s ‘honor killing’

LAHORE A mother who murdered her own daughter and set her alight for marrying the man of her...

Emma Stone reveals secret to work-life balance

LONDON Actress Emma Stone believes it is possible for an actor to have a film career and find...

’El Chapo’ meeting cost Mexican actress her acting jobs

MIAMI Mexican actress Kate del Castillo said Monday that her involvement in actor Sean Penn s...

He followed her to Dubai! Instagram couple uploads UAE shots

DUBAI Russian photographer Murad Osmann s love for exploring the world with his wife Natalia...

K-pop star Rain to ring modest wedding bells

SEOUL South Korean pop icon Rain announced his engagement to top actress Kim Tae Hee in a...

China bids for Costa, Cavani collapse with clampdown

BEIJING China s clampdown on big spending football clubs has scuppered a bid by Tianjin to buy...

Oil rises on weak dollar, Saudi commitment to cut output

LONDON Oil prices rose on Tuesday supported by a falling US dollar and Saudi Arabia saying it...

Britain’s biggest council seeks ‘post-Brexit’ Qatari cash

DOHA Britain s largest local authority concluded a landmark post Brexit trade visit to Qatar on...

Saudi stocks climb 0.7%

DUBAI The Tadawul All Share Index TASI swung 0 7 percent higher on Tuesday with most buy orders...

Pound rebounds on Brexit speech

LONDON The British pound rebounded above 1 23 on Tuesday after Prime Minister Theresa May...

Man City’s Sagna fined £40,000 over referee comment

LONDON Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna was fined 40 000 49 439 46 214 and warned about his...

China plans to further open economy to foreign investment

BEIJING China s Cabinet issued measures on Tuesday to further open the world s second largest...