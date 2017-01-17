  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • UK’s May says her plans mean Britain cannot remain in EU single market

UK’s May says her plans mean Britain cannot remain in EU single market

Reuters |

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (AFP)

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May said her plans for Britain’s exit from the European Union mean that it could no longer remain in the single market but she would seek a deal that would take in some aspects of membership.
“What I am proposing cannot mean membership of the single market,” she said in a speech in London, adding that would mean not leaving the bloc at all.
“Instead we seek the greatest possible access to it though a new comprehensive, bold and ambitious free trade agreement. That agreement may take in elements of current single-market arrangements in certain areas.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Around Arab News

Trump to take office with dismal ratings — except on jobs

WASHINGTON Donald Trump is poised to take office with the lowest approval ratings of any new...

Putin mocks claims that Trump was spied on

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin cracked raunchy jokes on Tuesday as he poked fun at claims that...

Andre Ayew gives Ghana narrow win over Uganda

PORT GENTIL Gabon Andre Ayew converted a first half penalty as Ghana started their latest bid to...

New Med migrant boat disaster leaves 180 dead

ROME Around 180 people are presumed to have died in the first major migrant boat disaster of 2017...

Pakistani mother sentenced to death for daughter’s ‘honor killing’

LAHORE A mother who murdered her own daughter and set her alight for marrying the man of her...

Emma Stone reveals secret to work-life balance

LONDON Actress Emma Stone believes it is possible for an actor to have a film career and find...

’El Chapo’ meeting cost Mexican actress her acting jobs

MIAMI Mexican actress Kate del Castillo said Monday that her involvement in actor Sean Penn s...

He followed her to Dubai! Instagram couple uploads UAE shots

DUBAI Russian photographer Murad Osmann s love for exploring the world with his wife Natalia...

K-pop star Rain to ring modest wedding bells

SEOUL South Korean pop icon Rain announced his engagement to top actress Kim Tae Hee in a...

China bids for Costa, Cavani collapse with clampdown

BEIJING China s clampdown on big spending football clubs has scuppered a bid by Tianjin to buy...

Oil rises on weak dollar, Saudi commitment to cut output

LONDON Oil prices rose on Tuesday supported by a falling US dollar and Saudi Arabia saying it...

Britain’s biggest council seeks ‘post-Brexit’ Qatari cash

DOHA Britain s largest local authority concluded a landmark post Brexit trade visit to Qatar on...

Saudi stocks climb 0.7%

DUBAI The Tadawul All Share Index TASI swung 0 7 percent higher on Tuesday with most buy orders...

Pound rebounds on Brexit speech

LONDON The British pound rebounded above 1 23 on Tuesday after Prime Minister Theresa May...

Man City’s Sagna fined £40,000 over referee comment

LONDON Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna was fined 40 000 49 439 46 214 and warned about his...

China plans to further open economy to foreign investment

BEIJING China s Cabinet issued measures on Tuesday to further open the world s second largest...