  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 58 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Britain to leave EU’s single market, says May

World

Britain to leave EU’s single market, says May

AFP |

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to deliver a speech on the government’s plans for Brexit in London. (AFP)

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday said Britain will leave the EU’s single market in order to restrict immigration in a clean break from the bloc, but lawmakers can vote on the final deal.
“Brexit must mean control of the number of people coming from Europe, and that is what we will deliver. What I am proposing cannot mean membership of the single market,” May said during a highly-anticipated speech at London’s Lancaster House.
She added that Britain would seek a trade deal giving “the greatest possible access” to the market on its departure.
The prime minister also announced that any divorce deal with the remaining EU members must be approved by votes in both chambers of Britain’s parliament.
Britain has two years to negotiate a break-up deal once May triggers Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, officially declaring the country’s intention to quit, or face leaving with no agreement.
May has promised to trigger Article 50 by the end of March, and said that she believed a final settlement and trade deal could be simultaneously negotiated within the timeframe.
Foreign partners doubt such a timetable, with Austrian Foreign Minister Hans Joerg Schelling saying Brexit would take five years.
“It is not clear if it will be possible to negotiate the UK’s exit from the EU and the terms of a future cooperation at the same time,” he said.
Seeking to calm fears of a sudden jolt to the economy on abruptly leaving the EU, May said she would seek a “phased process of implementation.”
Her direction will be cheered by those who want to leave the EU, but dismay those who fear the impact on Britain’s economy.
EU countries accounted for 44 percent of Britain’s total exports in goods and services in 2015, with the country recording a £68.6 billion ($82.7 billion, 77.9 billion euros) trade deficit with the bloc.
The British currency has endured a rocky ride since the vote last summer to leave the union, but sterling responded strongly to May’s speech, wiping out losses earlier in the week to stand at $1.2340.
Britain’s finance minister Philip Hammond adopted a tough line on Sunday, warning that Britain might undercut the EU economically to remain competitive if it faces EU tariffs.
Hammond said he wanted Britain to still be a “recognizably European-style economy with European-style taxation systems, European-style regulation systems.”
However, London would have to change course “if we are forced,” to “regain competitiveness,” he told Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin on Tuesday accused May’s government of making up its negotiating policy on the hoof.
“No-one was prepared,” he said. “You can see very well that they are improvising, with flip-flopping between accommodating positions... and harder positions.”
Britain’s post-EU prospects were given a verbal boost on Sunday by US President-elect Donald Trump, who said he favored a quick trade deal with the UK.
But a fast-track bilateral deal with Washington will be difficult in practical terms.
Under EU rules Britain cannot sign trade deals with third party states until it is formally outside the bloc, a position that does not change despite voting to leave. 
A two-year negotiating period is foreseen in EU legislation for any country choosing to exit the 28-member bloc.
The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said there should be an agreement in place ahead of the European Parliament elections in 2019.
But even if the prime minister’s plan outlined on Tuesday wins widespread support, legal challenges could still scupper her Brexit timetable.
Britain’s Supreme Court is due to rule later this month on whether May must seek parliamentary approval before triggering Article 50, which could delay the start of Brexit negotiations.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Trump to take office with dismal ratings — except on jobs

WASHINGTON Donald Trump is poised to take office with the lowest approval ratings of any new...

Putin mocks claims that Trump was spied on

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin cracked raunchy jokes on Tuesday as he poked fun at claims that...

New Med migrant boat disaster leaves 180 dead

ROME Around 180 people are presumed to have died in the first major migrant boat disaster of 2017...

Pakistani mother sentenced to death for daughter’s ‘honor killing’

LAHORE A mother who murdered her own daughter and set her alight for marrying the man of her...

What Obama and Trump have said about each other

WASHINGTON Barack Obama passes the reins of US power to Donald Trump on Friday Since Trump s...

Mystery remains as MH370 search called off

SYDNEY The massive underwater search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 was called off...

A tale of two speeches as Davos week begins

Davos Switzerland The global elite kicked off four days of earnest debate and Alpine partying...

At Davos, retreat of globalisation stokes fears for poor nations

DAVOS Switzerland In 2014 Arnold Kamler CEO of New Jersey based Kent International took a big...

Lavrov: Russia invites Trump officials to Syria talks

MOSCOW Russia s foreign minister says that Moscow is inviting representatives of the incoming US...

Half of Kyrgyz village destroyed in Turkish cargo plane crash

BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan Half of the village in Bishek where a Turkish cargo plane crashed Monday had...

Chinese president to address World Economic Forum

JEDDAH Chinese President Xi Jinping is set today to address the World Economic Forum WEF meeting...

Davos forum chief: ‘It’s important to listen to populists’

DAVOS Switzerland At the Davos economic conference it s important to listen to the populists said...

Businesses can unlock $12 trillion via key development goals, says Davos study

DAVOS Switzerland Companies could unlock at least 12 trillion in market opportunities by 2030 and...

Davos CEOs more bullish in short-term, politics clouds future

DAVOS Switzerland Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near term...

Trump: Iran nuke pact ‘one of the dumbest deals I have ever seen’

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump has described the Iran nuclear agreement as one of the...

Key points from Trump interview with the Times and Bild newspapers

LONDON US President elect Donald Trump has given a joint interview to The Times and Bild...

Around Arab News

Trump to take office with dismal ratings — except on jobs

WASHINGTON Donald Trump is poised to take office with the lowest approval ratings of any new...

Putin mocks claims that Trump was spied on

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin cracked raunchy jokes on Tuesday as he poked fun at claims that...

Andre Ayew gives Ghana narrow win over Uganda

PORT GENTIL Gabon Andre Ayew converted a first half penalty as Ghana started their latest bid to...

New Med migrant boat disaster leaves 180 dead

ROME Around 180 people are presumed to have died in the first major migrant boat disaster of 2017...

Pakistani mother sentenced to death for daughter’s ‘honor killing’

LAHORE A mother who murdered her own daughter and set her alight for marrying the man of her...

Emma Stone reveals secret to work-life balance

LONDON Actress Emma Stone believes it is possible for an actor to have a film career and find...

’El Chapo’ meeting cost Mexican actress her acting jobs

MIAMI Mexican actress Kate del Castillo said Monday that her involvement in actor Sean Penn s...

He followed her to Dubai! Instagram couple uploads UAE shots

DUBAI Russian photographer Murad Osmann s love for exploring the world with his wife Natalia...

K-pop star Rain to ring modest wedding bells

SEOUL South Korean pop icon Rain announced his engagement to top actress Kim Tae Hee in a...

China bids for Costa, Cavani collapse with clampdown

BEIJING China s clampdown on big spending football clubs has scuppered a bid by Tianjin to buy...

Oil rises on weak dollar, Saudi commitment to cut output

LONDON Oil prices rose on Tuesday supported by a falling US dollar and Saudi Arabia saying it...

Britain’s biggest council seeks ‘post-Brexit’ Qatari cash

DOHA Britain s largest local authority concluded a landmark post Brexit trade visit to Qatar on...

Saudi stocks climb 0.7%

DUBAI The Tadawul All Share Index TASI swung 0 7 percent higher on Tuesday with most buy orders...

Pound rebounds on Brexit speech

LONDON The British pound rebounded above 1 23 on Tuesday after Prime Minister Theresa May...

Man City’s Sagna fined £40,000 over referee comment

LONDON Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna was fined 40 000 49 439 46 214 and warned about his...

China plans to further open economy to foreign investment

BEIJING China s Cabinet issued measures on Tuesday to further open the world s second largest...